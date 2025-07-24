Idaho 200: Jess Havens gets solo start for Spokane’s Killer ‘B’ Racing team

Jess Havens will be behind the wheel of Killer "B" Racing's No. 16 car at the Idaho 200 this weekend. (Dishaw Photography)

By Doug Pace The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s Killer “B” Racing was started by Todd Havens in 2009 for his son Braeden, a car for himself and a plan to bring up his younger son, Jess, to be the heir apparent when the time came.

With Todd’s retirement in 2013, Shelby Thompson was tabbed to drive the team’s second car. Matched with Braeden, the two scored major victories while Jess migrated through the Bandolero and Hobby Stock divisions. Beginning in 2022, Jess Havens was in the team’s late model with Thompson and Braeden stepping back to focus on their families.

The 22-year-old Havens has taken the group to solid finishes the last few years. New for 2025, the return of a second car to the stable with Casey Jeske behind the wheel of the No. 16 Chevrolet. Both drivers have been on the entry list of some the region’s biggest races.

This weekend that changes as Havens is the team’s lone entry for Saturday’s Idaho 200.

“We had some issues with being able to get both cars turned around for the Idaho 200. The No. 5 car got tore up in Montana and we’re looking at a few weeks to get it back together. Casey and I are sharing a car at Stateline this season so we as a team will come out with the No. 16 to earn points for the late model championship, but I’ll be the driver. It’s a tough spot to be in that one of our cars is laid up and we both can’t be in the race. Casey has been an awesome teammate and he’s giving me a shot to run the 200 which is really cool,” Havens explained.

That teamwork philosophy has been a big part of Killer “B” Racing’s success over the years, he added.

“One thing I’ve learned growing up and watching how the team works is that we’re solid with coming to the track as one group. Braeden won a lot of races and so did Shelby and that happens because of teamwork. Sure, we all want to win when the team has more than one car on the track, but really each driver wants success for the other. This weekend that won’t change as Casey will be a big part of getting our car set-up to run up front.”

Havens has some familiarity with the car he will be using this weekend. The No. 16 was his primary car the last two seasons and one that ran strong at Stateline.

“This Western Rail Chevrolet handles Stateline well. We’ve got a good set-up for the tires they’re using in the Idaho 200 which is important. The long (race) runs really wear the tires out, so you’ve got to be able to keep the car under you or it’ll be like driving on a dirt track for sure.”

The team has an Idaho 200 win under its belt with Braeden taking the checkered flag in 2016. To pull off another victory in the event, Havens plans to go to the source for some advice on all that the race can throw at a driver and team.

“Over the years I drove the heavy Hobby Stock cars which have big roll in the corners and move around quite a bit. Lots of times trying to get to the feel that works for my driving style when I’m in the late model, it’s been my brother who has talked me through a line around the track or trying new things in the set-up. He’s been a great leader for our team and I’m glad he’s in our pits even though I’d love to be racing against him on the track.”

While this won’t be Havens first start in an Idaho 200, it does come with the team having momentum with him as their lead driver.

“I’ve been in the race before, but this year there’s a lot excitement. The last few seasons we’ve been building to put the team back to two cars at the track and getting after it. We’re committed to having the best cars and drivers out there and we know what needs to be done to run up front. I can’t wait for the weekend and to see what our team can do in the future.”