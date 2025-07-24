Konner Eaton coughs up three-run homer in sixth, Spokane Indians fall to Everett 3-2

EVERETT – Part of a starting pitcher’s growth process is learning how to pitch effectively as they begin to tire in the middle innings of the game.

It helps, though, if they have a few runs to work with.

For the second game in a row, Spokane Indians lefty Konner Eaton – who leads the league in innings pitched and strikeouts – cruised with no run support, and ended up a hard-luck loser.

Everett’s Tai Peete hit a three-run home run off Eaton in the sixth inning and the AquaSox beat the Indians 3-2 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Thursday.

Peete has homered in back-to-back games for Everett (10-17). It was his 15th of the season.

Eaton (5-6) had allowed just three hits and a walk through five shutout innings. He got the first out of the sixth without incident, but gave up Colt Emerson’s line-drive double and Luis Suisbel’s infield single to put runners at the corners with two down.

That brought up Peete, who crushed a 0-2 offering from Eaton well over the wall in right to make it 3-0.

Eaton finished his outing with a 1-2-3 seventh. He allowed three runs on six hits, striking out nine and walking one. He threw 91 pitches – the 11th time he’s gone 90-plus in his past 13 starts – 62 for strikes.

The Indians (15-12) rallied in the eighth. GJ Hill led off with a double and went to third on a flyout. With Aidan Longwell batting, Everett catcher Freuddy Batista tried to pick off Hill and the Spokane outfielder raced home when third baseman Suisbel fell reaching for the tag.

Longwell walked, went to third on Blake Wright’s double and scored on a groundout to pull the Indians within one. Wright went to third on a wild pitch, but Skyler Messinger grounded out to end the inning. The Indians went quietly in the ninth against Everett reliever Gabriel Sosa.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.