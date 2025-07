This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Michael de Adder cartoon for July 24 Thu., July 24, 2025 Michael de Adder cartoon for July 24, 2025. (Michael de Adder/CagleCartoons.com) By Michael de Adder CagleCartoons.com

Michael de Adder cartoon for July 24, 2025. (Michael de Adder/CagleCartoons.com)