Names of Seattle police officers at Jan. 6 rally released

By Shauna Sowers Seattle Times

After years of lengthy court battles, the names have been released of four Seattle police officers who attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in 2021 and have since fought to keep their names out of the public.

Sgt. Jacob Briskey, Sgt. Scotty Bach, Detective Michael Settle and Officer Jason Marchione were named in public records released Thursday.

In total, six officers from the department were at the 2021 rally.

Officers Alexander Everett and Caitlin Rochelle Everett, a married couple, were previously publicly identified and fired in 2021 after the office of police accountability recommended terminating them. They were found to have trespassed at the U.S. Capitol and stood in the immediate vicinity as an “active insurrection” took place.

A spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department was not immediately able to confirm late Thursday if the other four were still employed by the department.

The names were released roughly one week after the officers dropped their lawsuit to prevent the release of their names. In 2021, Seattle resident Sam Sueoka filed a public records request for the names, but was met with a lawsuit by the officers to keep their names from being released to the public. Before dismissal of the case, Sueoka had asked a King County Superior Court judge to hold the plaintiffs in contempt.

The Washington Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court this year said the officers could be identified.

Joel Ard, the attorney representing the officers, did not respond to a request for comment.

Before the release of the long-sought records, Arthur West, another person who had requested public records containing the officers’ names, filed a lawsuit Thursday morning against the city and Police Department. The suit alleges they violated the state’s Public Records Act by continuing to withhold the names of the officers. The lawsuit also alleges the city and Police Department were “negligent” because they failed “to conduct a reasonable search” and failed “to compile and identify the responsive records.”

In an email forwarded to The Seattle Times, Assistant City Attorney Jessica Leiser told West if he continued with the lawsuit the city would “consider all recourses available.” West received the records he sought later in the day and shared them with The Times.

Leiser declined to answer questions directly from The Times and instead referred questions to a spokesperson for the city, who could not be immediately reached.

West said he was only seeking the names of the officers, but was told they would only be released after the Police Department and office of police accountability completed a search and compilation of all investigative files.

The information released Thursday corroborated previous reporting by Divest SPD, a Seattle police watchdog group, who cross referenced records to find the names in 2021.

Cascade PBS also identified Marchione in 2021 through anonymous reports.

Until now, however, those names have not been confirmed by Seattle police or the city.