Sophomore slump? Gonzaga guard Allie Turner out to prove freshman season was no fluke

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Allie Turner (11) smiles after a possession during the first half of the WCC Tournament Semifinals against the Oregon State Beavers on Monday, Mar. 10, 2025, at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Editors note: This is the fourth story in a five-part summer series on the Gonzaga women’s basketball program.

Statistically speaking, Allie Turner may not have a better season in 2025-26 than she did a year ago as a true freshman for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team.

That’s largely because Turner won’t be asked to duplicate her debut numbers. She should have plenty of help, but where that specifically comes from is still to be determined on a team with four vacancies to fill in the starting lineup.

Still, there’s not much that Turner can do better as an encore. She’s certainly capable of leading the Zags in several statistics.

A handful of true freshmen have had noteworthy contributions over the years for the Gonzaga women’s basketball team. Turner, though, had arguably the best premier as a Zag.

What was so striking about Turner last season was her consistency. Eight times she was named the West Coast Conference’s Player of the Week.

Turner finished as Gonzaga’s second-leading scorer, averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game and earned WCC Freshman of the Year and All-WCC First Team honors.

She didn’t start the first two games of the season. But after scoring 36 points and making 9 of 14 shots from 3-point range against Montana and Stanford, she was inserted into the starting role.

The Zags knew Turner could shoot the 3-pointer. They saw it when she played at John Burroughs High School in St. Louis, Missouri. She broke Gonzaga’s single-season record of made 3-pointers, a mark that was set the year before by Brynna Maxwell (95). Turner made 105 of 230, at a .457 clip. In fact, she made 3s at almost the same rate as she did any other shots on the floor. She finished 46.1% from the floor overall (166 of 360).

Turner had a respectable 3.6 to 2.7 assists-to-turnovers ratio, often finding herself hounded by an opposing team’s best defender. The ratio will likely improve this season as other capable ball handlers emerge.

A shooting guard in high school, Turner made the transition seamlessly to point guard. And she did so leading the team in minutes at 32.7 per game.

Following Gonzaga’s final game last year, Turner credited the Zags’ offensive schemes and her teammates for her success.

“I would say it’s the offense we run and my teammates give me the ball, my coach putting me in this place to have an opportunity to do that,” Turner said after Gonzaga’s season-ending loss, 82-77 in overtime at Minnesota, in the WBIT quarterfinals. “Going into the season, I didn’t really know what to expect. So (it) definitely turned out pretty well.”

Turner was in the middle of Gonzaga’s charge to the WCC regular-season championship after a 4-6 start. The Zags finished 24-11.

Would there be any concern of a sophomore slump? Not from Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier.

“She’s going to have a great year,” Fortier said.

With the departure of the Truong twins two years ago, Gonzaga had a glaring need for somebody to lead from the point guard. Turner took the opportunity head on and flourished.

Nobody, including Fortier, could have imagined what would transpire.

A Zag has won WCC Player of the Year the last three seasons – Yvonne Ejim the last two and Kaylynne Truong, a point guard, in 2022-23.

Truong averaged 15.9 points and shot 42.5% from 3-point range to earn the WCC’s highest honor. Turner would only need to average 3.6 more points than last year and she shot better than 42.5% from 3-point range last season.

Turner is the lone returning WCC First Team selection from a year when seniors dominated league honors. It’s not a stretch to think Turner could challenge for Player of the Year. In fact, she may be tabbed the WCC preseason POY in mid October.

Fortier knows Turner will draw plenty of attention from opponents.

“Hopefully she just continues to stay steady and doesn’t put too much pressure on herself,” Fortier said. “She tends to do that sometimes and that makes it more challenging.”

Fortier knows Turner will keep grinding to be the best version of herself this season.

“She needs to get better and we need her to guard a little better, play a little more physical,” Fortier said. “There are some things she knows she needs to improve.”

Turner also will be asked to take on a leadership role this season.

“We’re looking for some leadership that we didn’t have to have last year,” Fortier said. “The basketball stuff will come together, I’m not concerned about that from her. It’s some of the leadership pieces that we need to continue to work on. I know she’s working on them right now.”

Ejim took Turner under her wing last year and she couldn’t have learned from a better leader.