‘South Park’ makes fun of Trump over Epstein list, Paramount lawsuit

By Samantha Chery Washington Post

“Sermon on the ‘Mount,’” the Comedy Central show’s first episode of its 27th season, focused on Jesus literally showing up to the fictional school and repeatedly showed the “South Park” version of Trump trying to cozy up in bed with Satan.

“Um, is Jesus supposed to be allowed in schools?” Randy Marsh, the main father figure in the show, asks his phone, before leading the townspeople to protest the blurring of church and state and the “president’s oppression.”

The episode aired on the same day that Paramount announced a five-year, $1.5 billion streaming deal with “South Park” co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, giving the platform rights to 50 new episodes and all episodes from the previous 26 seasons. As part of the deal, Paramount+ will take over as the new streaming home for “South Park” in the United States after the show’s exclusive deal with HBO Max expired this month.

In the premiere, Satan tells Trump he’s “not in the mood right now” because someone on social media commented that Trump is on the “Epstein list,” referring to the recent furor that Trump hasn’t released files related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Are you on the list or not? It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax,” Satan says.

The show also made jokes about Trump’s genitalia and featured a “60 Minutes” parody with nervous broadcasters, making light of the president’s legal battle and a $16 million settlement with the network stemming from the news program’s interview with Kamala Harris.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end - for years they have come after South Park … but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Since the show’s start in 1997, “South Park” has been something of an equal-opportunity troll, mocking famous figures and ideologies across the political spectrum and serving as a Rorschach test of sorts in revealing people’s views.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” Rogers added in her statement. “ … No fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

“South Park” was recently embroiled in its own battle with Paramount, whose merger with Skydance delayed the show’s season premiere by two weeks. The “South Park” creators had released a brief expletive-filled statement this month expressing their frustration with the merger.