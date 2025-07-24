‘Soviet Kitsch’ singer Regina Spektor to play the Fox

From staff reports

Regina Spektor is bringing her unique flare to Spokane.

Spektor was born and spent a portion of her life in Moscow, Soviet Union, before her family moved to the Bronx in New York City.

After graduating from a four-year music composition program in just three years at Purchase College in New York, she began to make a name for herself performing in downtown New York City as well as while on tour with the Strokes and Kings of Leon.

Spektor independently released her first two albums, “11:11” and “Songs,” and sold them on CDs at her shows. She then signed with a major label to release records like “Soviet Kitsch” in 2004 and the platinum certified “Begin to Hope” in 2006.

Spektor has become known for her array of sounds including anti-folk, indie pop, alternative rock, and jazz. She is also known for songs like “Fidelity,” “Two Birds,” “The Call” and more.

Spektor will be bringing the “Midsummer Daydream Tour” to the Fox Theater at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets starting at $49.50 can be purchased through the venue website.