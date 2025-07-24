The Dirt: $32 million apartment project planned for South Hill

By Tod Stephens For The Spokesman-Review

Developers have applied for a construction permit to build a 156-unit apartment on the South Hill, according to city of Spokane records.

The project, dubbed the Frequency Senior Apartments, is planned for a 14-acre vacant lot immediately south of the South Hill Sports Complex that sits at the intersection of Regal Street and Palouse Highway.

The Frequency building is planned to span roughly 277,000 square feet, application documents show.

The structure will be a four-story parking garage and a four-story apartment building that will be roughly 184,000 square feet.

The property, at 5222 S. Regal St., is owned by Richard Burns and Carl Guenzel, who submitted the construction permit application.

Guenzel, a Spokane-based commercial real estate broker for Kiemle Hagood, said he was reluctant to go into many of the details of the project when he was reached last week by telephone.

“We’re excited to discuss the project, but I don’t have anything to say about it just yet,” he said.

The estimated cost of the project is $32 million, application documents show.

Kirkland, Washington-based SRM Development is contracted to build the Frequency. Bernardo Wills, a Spokane-based architectural firm, designed the project.

Duplexes in Browne’s Addition

With the Ridge Gate Condos to the west and century-old mansions nearby, a multifamily project has been pitched in one of Spokane’s most historic neighborhoods.

At 2430 W. Pacific Ave., eight units of housing are planned on the same block as the Robbins House and the Churchill House and are across the street from the Wood House, a 1901 structure listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to its website.

Just around the corner is the famous Finch Mansion, an 1897 mansion designed by legendary architects Kirtland Cutter and Karl G. Malmgren.

The property was listed on the National Register in 1976.

The $2.8 million duplex project will include four duplex buildings, each standing three-stories tall.

The project is planned for three properties purchased in April for $325,000 by an entity named 2430 & 2434 W. Pacific Ave. Partnership, according to Spokane County property records.

According to the Washington Secretary of State’s corporation and charity filing system, no organizations are registered with the state with that name.

According to the deed of sale, the Partnership is registered to a single family home in Toronto.

The Browne’s Addition property was sold by the Innovia Foundation, the deed of sale shows.

No contact information could be found for the Partnership.

Plans were submitted by Oscar Torres, principal of Design Services Northwest, an architectural firm based in Spokane.

Torres could not be reached last week for comment.

Hillyard apartment project

A three-story apartment building is planned to be built adjacent to Kehoe Park, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

At 5008 N. Nelson St., the project will require the demolition of a single family home that sits on the lot.

Dubbed the Nelson Apartments, the project is planned to have a footprint of 3,700 square feet and will be three stories tall.

The development will offer 15 units, including two-bedroom, one-bedroom and studio units, plans show.

No parking is planned for the project.

The property was purchased in February 2024 by Susan Aki-Sanford and Justin Sanford for $275,000, according to Spokane County property records.

Justin Sanford submitted plans for the project but could not be reached last week for comment.

Spokane-based Indigo Diggs designed the project.