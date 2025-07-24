This day in history: Magicians sword trick in Lewiston goes horribly wrong in Lewiston. Brewster farmer sponsored 12 refugees

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: The influx of South Vietnamese refugees continued as a Brewster, Washington, farmer sponsored 12 members of the same family.

“He plans to employ several family members on his orchard farm,” an official said.

Brewster farmer sponsored 12 South Vietnamese refugees, all members of the same family, The Spokesman-Review reported on July 24, 1975. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Their tasks will range from driving tractors to adjusting sprinkler systems.

The local refugee center at Eastern Washington State College had received 85 refugees from Camp Pendleton and 54 of them had left under the sponsorship of Inland Northwest families.

From 1925: A magic act in Lewiston had a less-than-magical result.

Magician William Frawley was performing his usual act at the American Legion Hall when he handcuffed his assistant, Miss Mildred Hayes, and locked her in a cabinet.

Then he thrust a sword through the cabinet several times.

“When he opened the cabinet, instead of being greeted by a smiling unhurt damsel, he found a crumpled, bloody mass of tangled tulle and femininity in the bottom of the box,” said a Lewiston correspondent. “He had stabbed the girl through the right arm.”

She was rushed to the hospital, where “she was recovering.”

Also on this day

1911: American explorer Hiram Bingham rediscovers Machu Picchu, the lost city of the Incas.

1959: Vice President Richard Nixon argues with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in Moscow, known as the “Kitchen Debate.”

1969: Apollo 11 returns to Earth after taking the first astronauts to the moon and returning them safely.