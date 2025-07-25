Concert review: Music at Manito offers range of music, all played with intense skill and passion

By Larry Lapidus For The Spokesman-Review

Over the past several years, Zuill Bailey, music director of Northwest BachFest and Music in Manito, has transformed that yearly gathering in the park from a delightful evening of familiar music by Mozart among others, into a showcase that displays the cutting edge of current music trends, as displayed in the work of its most adventurous and open-minded performers.

This week’s program for Music at Manito was no exception.

Each item showed both composer and performer crossing boundaries in ways not dreamed of in past years.

The result may have been challenging for concertgoers (and critics) whose musical background was bookended by Bach and Rachmaninov, but meeting the challenge was rewarded by an experience thrilling in its instrumental mastery, passionate communication and creative brilliance.

The program fell into two segments.

In the first, violinist Helen Kim was joined by Bailey on the cello; Greg Presley on the piano; and a select quintet of players from the string sections of the Spokane Symphony in works by Charles Camille Saint-Saens, Johan Halvorsen and Astor Piazzolla.

In the second segment, an extraordinary trio of musicians called the Baribá Union, collaborated both vocally and instrumentally by performing a set of songs composed by some of its members. The Baribá Union is comprised of Mike Block on the cello, Christylez Bacon, an electric guitarist who also beatboxes , and Patricia Ligia on the electric bass.

Beginning the program with a trio by Saint-Saens may have seemed like playing it safe, but in fact, the more familiar one was with the music of the composer and of the period (1910).

A free-form duet of violin and piano, especially one which depicts a dramatic dialogue between a poet and his muse, would have been entrancing on its own.

But the audience at Manito Park seemed more captivated by the beguiling beauty and emotional force of the music, which unfolded with a captivating freedom and spontaneity that is most uncharacteristic of the music of Saint Saens, whose name stood for formal discipline in the music of his time.

Because both the violin and cello parts in this work are equally significant, their precise coordination is both more important and more difficult than usual.

Kim and Bailey played the ensemble effortlessly. Kim exhibited exceptional control over the tonal shading with which she formed each phrase. At one point, for example, she so altered the quality of her tone that one would have thought she had laid down one instrument and picked up another.

Bailey exuded the chronic deficiency which one has come to expect: an absolute inability to play a single phrase in a way that is in any way routine or inexpressive. Under his bow, every passage sprung spontaneously to life. His astounding dynamic range and ability to maintain the intensity of a phrase even when almost inaudibly soft was particularly remarkable in the park, since everyone’s playing was heavily amplified, which ordinarily compresses dynamic range.

Presley, who holds the position of pianist with the Spokane Symphony, played with the same apparently effortless assurance and coloristic resourcefulness spectators saw when he partnered with Bailey in his memorable recital several months ago at Hamilton Studio’s Listening Room. In this instance, he took the place of a string orchestra, and did so without depriving the crowd with any of the richness of texture or lyricism which the larger ensemble would have produced.

Between 1965 and 1970, the Argentine composer and virtuoso of the bandoneon (a reduced type of accordion, played by buttons rather than keys), Astor Piazzolla composed four brief pieces evoking the character of the four seasons in Buenos Aires.

The audience heard an arrangement by Leonid Desyatnikov for violin solo and string orchestra, the parts of which, in addition to Kim’s solo violin, were taken by members of the Spokane Symphony: David Armstrong and Jessie Morozov on the violin; Jeannette Wee-Yang on the viola; Johannes Kleinmann on the cello; and Kim Plewniak, the bassist.

The subtle deployment of tone color the listeners observed in Kim’s playing was brought to the fore in Four Seasons in Buenos Aires (Estaciones Portenas). Along with the silvery, clearly focused tone she normally produces, Kim allowed her tone to take on the keening, urgently sexual quality of an Argentinian tango singer – a tone which is naturally produced by the bandoneon. Combine this with virtuoso feats she accomplished with the bow and fingerboard, and you get a thoroughly engaging, sometimes mesmerizing experience.

To the sultry, confrontational sexuality expressed by Biriba Union – its members offered the audience the gentle, casual amorousness of Brazil.

There is nothing casual, however, about their attitude to performing this music, or to their control over their voices and instruments

Block, for example, employs the cello both as a solo instrument and to accompany the full-throated use of his tenor voice. He does not, however, as one might assume, remain seated with the cello. Rather, he employs a special carbon fiber body/spruce top instrumental which he straps to his chest and simultaneously plays and sings.

Bacon, in addition to playing the electric guitar with sophisticated ease, is a beatbox musician. “Beatbox” refers to the set of skills required to imitate a group of percussion instruments using only one’s mouth, larynx and a microphone. Bacon is also a rapper .

Bassist Ligia imparts grace, brilliance and imagination to the playing of an instrument commonly thought incapable of doing more than providing the low note in the harmonic progression of a song. Somehow, she is also able to reproduce the warm tonal character of her beautiful alto singing voice

Still, all of the remarkable and unique skills possessed by Biribá Union would provide would be mere transitory entertainment, were it not for the fact that they are all used in the service of expressing their possessors’ intense love of music and commitment to its power to better the lives of all who are fortunate enough to hear and see them.

Seeing them is important because it transforms a musical experience into a theatrical one.