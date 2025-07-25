Doctor who tried to rescue Malcolm-Jamal Warner breaks silence

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

The doctor who tried to save the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner from “rough” waters in Costa Rica last weekend has broken their silence.

The “Cosby Show” star, 54, died by drowning last Sunday after he and his 8-year-old daughter got caught in a riptide, the latter of whom was rescued by a bystander. His death was ruled accidental and the cause was confirmed as asphyxiation by submersion.

“There were very few people on the beach, and the sea was rough,” the vacationing doctor, who requested to remain anonymous, told Us Weekly, adding they were about 660 feet away at the time they heard people crying for help. “I ran to the area and entered the sea with my surfboard, heading into the rip current toward the person being pointed at by some beachgoers. After a few minutes, I saw a shadow, dove down and pulled the person out.”

He spotted another good Samaritan, who’d tried to assist “without any rescue equipment,” lying on the shore and trying to breathe.

“Immediately, (first responders) began providing first aid to Malcolm, but he had no vital signs,” the doctor said. “Two tourists ran over to help. They identified themselves as doctors, making a total of three physicians at the scene.”

A defibrillator was among the resuscitation efforts employed to save the beloved actor, to no avail.

“The people who take part in this kind of rescue are always deeply affected,” said the doctor. “You have to understand it’s not easy, and it also takes time to heal.”

The Caribbean Guard previously confirmed that at the time of Warner’s death, no lifeguard was on duty at Playa Grande, “one of our most challenging beaches.”

“It’s a beach known by local surfers and there are signs (in English and Spanish) that warn of the danger of death by drowning,” the statement continued.