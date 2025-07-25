Just one Black woman coaches a WNBA team. Noelle Quinn shares ‘truth with love.’

Seattle head coach Noelle Quinn checks out the scene during a Storm game against the Washington Mystics on July 13 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. (Jovelle Tamayo/For the Washington Post)

SEATTLE – The coach makes a silent and solitary exit, alone with her thoughts. Win or lose, Noelle Quinn walks from the court to the locker room at Climate Pledge Arena with the same measured gait, gripping a folded sheet of paper, keeping her gaze soft but unreadable. No celebratory scream. No disappointed scowl. Just a few gentle high-fives. Just calm. If the building were empty, you might not even hear her shoes on the hardwood.

In a society of noise, Quinn personifies stillness. The rest of the attention-seeking world would consider her shy, but after spending two months getting to know her, I must disagree. She’s just Noey, as the people she’s close with affectionately call her. She’s soft-spoken yet a strong presence in a novel way.

Introversion is her gift because when she shares her deep thoughts and astute observations, she communicates at a higher emotional frequency. For five seasons, she has led the Seattle Storm from this quieter place, somewhere between reflection and resolve. In a profession of high stakes and higher turnover, the WNBA’s only Black female head coach endures as an outlier: modest, steady, deeply human.

“She’s special,” Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel said. “Her style is different, and I think for a while people didn’t know what to make of it because she’s not that demonstrative, throw-the-clipboard-down, stomp-around kind of person at all. She’s not about spectacle. She’s about substance.”

Quinn, 40, didn’t chase coaching. The job found her. In her final season as a player, she won the 2018 championship with Seattle. The next year, she was on the bench with a clipboard. Within three years, she went from assistant to associate head coach to the top job after Dan Hughes stepped away early in the 2021 season. The leap has been successful and trying, a kind of baptism by fire that leaves scars and forges wisdom.

Quinn’s five seasons make her the second-longest tenured coach in a league growing increasingly impatient. Seven of 12 teams changed leadership after last season. Over 29 seasons in the WNBA, 106 people have been head coaches at least on an interim basis; just 22 have been Black women in a league whose rosters are about 70% Black most seasons. This year, Quinn is the last Black woman standing after Teresa Weatherspoon and Tanisha Wright lost their jobs in the offseason purge. Quinn carries the responsibility with humility, but the importance of her presence, her staying power and her voice grow every year. And her style is just as critical to diversifying the way coaches are identified and respected in an evolving sport.

When Quinn was promoted, she found herself managing a championship-caliber team. She had helped the Storm win two rings, including a 2020 title as an assistant who coordinated the team’s offense. Sue Bird, the franchise’s superstar point guard who played through the 2022 season, declared Quinn “more than ready” when she took over. Still, Quinn felt the pressure. It was more internal than external, a fierce level of self-scrutiny she has worked for years to mitigate.

“I cried a lot in those first two years because I wanted it so bad,” Quinn said. “I felt like I let Sue down.”

She coaches to serve, not to satisfy any ego about being the boss. She coaches to inspire self-actualization, and in helping the players become the best versions of themselves, she’s learning about herself.

“I’m not a yeller, but I can get elevated,” Quinn said. “I always try to keep it about the basketball. I’m not a dictator in any way. I lead with my heart.”

‘I’m not healed’

Her approach doesn’t work for everyone. In November, Quinn endured the greatest challenge of her career after perennial all-star Jewell Loyd accused the coaching staff of harassment and bullying. The Storm hired an outside investigator to look into the allegations. Quinn, who proudly labels herself a “servant leader,” had her methods scrutinized and her integrity questioned. She stayed silent and sought the comfort of her family in Los Angeles. But she couldn’t ignore the chatter.

“Every time you Googled my name,” she said, “it was a negative.”

In December, the team announced the investigation did not find any workplace violations. Loyd requested a trade and was dealt to the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team blockbuster. The Storm received the No. 2 pick in the draft, which they used to select 19-year-old French phenom Dominique Malonga.

Seven months later, you can still see the pain on Quinn’s face. You can almost feel it. She’s devastated to have been perceived as abusive. Neither Quinn nor Loyd has gone into detail about the specifics of the dispute. Time hasn’t made it any less shocking that their relationship, which included two championships, soured so suddenly.

“It’s the evaluation of, like, how did it go so wrong?” Quinn said. “How did it turn so left? At the end of the day, my character matters. My reputation matters, and I strive to be a great human being, not just a coach. I did everything that I could do, and how could this still be a big miss?”

Later, she admitted: “I’m not healed. I’m healing. It’s still a work in progress.”

But Quinn hasn’t changed. If anything, she has made a deeper emotional investment in her team.

The Storm (15-10) have navigated a wild season, beating the best and losing to the worst. Their record is similar to the squad that finished 25-15 last season and lost in the opening round of the playoffs. Yet it’s a better, more connected group. After the Loyd trade, it could have been a transitional season. But while the team swapped an all-star for a teen who will take a few seasons to reach her potential, Quinn has helped veteran stars Skylar Diggins and Nneka Ogwumike access different dimensions of their games. Gabby Williams, who had been considered more of a defensive specialist, made the all-star team for the first time.

Over two seasons, Quinn has developed a deep bond with Diggins. They started to connect while Diggins was pregnant with her second child, and when she was ready to return for the 2024 season, their rapport made her free-agency decision clear.

“It’s nice because she allows me to be myself,” Diggins said. “I know I’m not easy to coach, but she’s easy to play for.”

They stay in constant contact, watching games on television and talking or text-messaging about different plays and scenarios. The fiery Diggins has a much different style from Quinn. Diggins laughs and says they “see life different fundamentally,” but when it comes to basketball, they’re aligned.

“She’s collaborative, a true players’ coach,” Diggins said. “But you don’t play in her face. She’s going to tell you the hard truth and hold that mirror up. And that’s what we both want. It’s truth with love.”

Ogwumike encourages Quinn to take better care of herself, asking regularly whether she slept or remembered to eat a proper meal. And Quinn helps to expand Ogwumike’s game, freeing her from being “a prisoner of expectations,” according to the player. Ogwumike, one of the most efficient post scorers in WNBA history, plays all over the court in Seattle’s system. It challenges her to do more than what the team needs. Quinn asks her to explore what she truly wants to be, even as an established 35-year-old former MVP.

Quinn said of the star, “Sometimes Nneka doesn’t realize she’s capable of doing anything on the floor.”

“She doesn’t need to shout to command respect,” Ogwumike said. “She coaches with care and intention. She incorporates trust and love in everything she does.”

Shaping a culture

How does a coach find her voice in today’s WNBA? Quinn is on the quest toward that answer.

Her organization has been supportive through numerous transitions and challenges. Bird retired three years ago. Another superstar, Breanna Stewart, left for the New York Liberty soon after. After one difficult 11-29 season in 2023, Seattle rebuilt quickly. Now Seattle is retooling without Loyd, all under the basketball vision of two young homegrown leaders: Quinn and general manager Talisa Rhea.

Over 10 years with the franchise, Rhea has risen from video coordinator to director of basketball operations to assistant GM to running the show. In 2020, when the pandemic forced the WNBA to play its season in a bubble in Bradenton, Florida, Rhea and Quinn were assistants living in the same suite, planning and dreaming and laughing together.

“Noelle wasn’t a morning person,” Rhea said. “You couldn’t really talk to her before 10 a.m. Now? She’s texting me at 8 a.m., with her workout already done. That’s one funny way to look at her growth.”

Their relationship is one of mutual trust and shared values. Few jobs in professional sports are as unforgiving as theirs, and in the larger athletic landscape, the difficulty often goes unacknowledged. With a condensed season (44 games in just four months) and limited practice time, player development is tricky. Salaries remain low for most players, forcing many to make basketball commitments in other leagues. It means WNBA coaches and executives often don’t get year-round access to connect with players. With interests so divided, it’s a challenge to shape culture.

Nevertheless, they’re building and growing. If the Storm can finish well, Quinn will lead her team to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons. In a competitive, 13-team league with balanced rosters and tiny margins, the consistency is no small feat.

Quinn has learned to be more than an early riser.

“She’s someone who pours into you,” said Storm forward Alysha Clark, who also played with Quinn. “That’s the kind of leader you want.”

As the league expands, those are the kinds of leaders it needs.

“It’s cause for concern,” said Ogwumike, the president of the players association, when asked about the league’s problems hiring and retaining Black female coaches and recently retired players in general. “It’s unfortunate that the ones that suffer the most are the ones that built this league. So I’m hoping that, with Noey, we can continue to serve as an example of what it means when an organization is intentional with their investment in uplifting the players that built the league. They’re the ones who will sustain it, ultimately.”

For Quinn, winning games isn’t the only priority. She pushes her players to redefine themselves, on and off the court. It’s about empowerment and representation.

“This isn’t just basketball,” Quinn said. “It’s about opening doors for others. In some cases, I may be the first, but I don’t want to be the last.”

In the first practice after the all-star break, Quinn raised her voice. She had a direct, clear message.

“I don’t want pickup basketball,” she said during a break in action as the team scrimmaged. “I want good basketball.”

She paused and locked eyes with every player. She said nothing more. After several seconds, play resumed. Immediately, the team functioned better running the more simplified, free-flowing style she wants to play in the season’s second half.

The patient and quiet leader asserted herself. Her words were succinct, but her vision was clear. Her presence, something she works regularly with an executive coach to polish, was undeniable.

Noey was still calm, steady and deeply human. And she was also Coach, not an outlier but a standard that the sport must learn to appreciate.