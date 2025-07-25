Seattle couples say ‘I do’ at simpler weddings amid rising costs

Ellie Kitchell, who is getting married next summer, tries on a gown with the help of stylist Bridget Anderson as Kitchell’s mom, Carole Kitchell, reacts at I Do Bridal’s shop in Seattle on Tuesday. (Seattle Times)

By Claire Bernard Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Emily Acri Young and her husband, both musicians, have played in hundreds of weddings since they met 10 years ago. But when it came to planning their own, the pair kept it low-key.

“A lot of the (weddings) were very extravagant and beautiful, but we knew that wasn’t something that was possible for us,” Acri Young said. “We wanted something really special and intimate.”

They married at a Seattle courthouse in May, spending about $800 on the ceremony.

“I’m such a proponent of the courthouse experience,” Acri Young said. “It was a beautiful day, and it was $150 to get married there.”

Simple weddings like Acri Young’s have become more popular in Seattle since the pandemic. Inflation and labor costs have increased expenses in the wedding industry, forcing some to raise prices to keep up. Recently, tariffs have brought another challenge for couples and businesses alike trying to budget for a lifetime event.

With skyrocketing wedding costs, some couples have chosen to downsize their ceremonies or get creative with do-it-yourself alternatives. This changing landscape is leaving wedding businesses, from planners to florists to caterers, scrambling to adapt, even in a market where some can still afford to pay top dollar for an extravagant experience.

“The last several years, everything has been ticking up,” said Rachel Martin, owner of Ballard Blossom, a flower shop. “And then, of course, the tariffs have raised a lot of concerns, confusion. ‘What is the price really going to be?’ ”

Never going to go down

Since the pandemic, everything, from bridal dresses to flower arrangements, has increased in price, said Kim Morrill, owner of wedding-planning company Your Perfect Bridesmaid.

The company, which has locations in Seattle, Portland and Phoenix, has been in business for 17 years. Morrill said when she started the company, during the 2008 recession, the average cost of a wedding was $28,000. Today, she said, it’s $58,000.

The price spikes in recent years come from a combination of factors. Inflation, which skyrocketed in 2021 and 2022, raised the price of goods and production across the board. Although inflation has been generally on the decline, businesses say prices never dropped back to where they were pre-pandemic.

Brett Willard, owner of Arista Catering, said his Seattle-based company has been hit with inflation costs, especially when it comes to produce, chicken, beef and eggs. In 2021, Willard said, he would buy a case of chicken breasts, around 40 pounds, for $45 to $50. Today, a case costs about $80.

“There’s no relief in these prices even though the economy seems to be getting back to normal,” Willard said. “It’s never going to go down.”

Carla Callahan, owner of Seattle-based Honey Crumb Cake Studio, has had to increase her prices to keep up with expenses.

She’s been in the cake industry for 15 years. Up until the pandemic hit in 2020, Callahan said large, multitiered cakes were the company’s bread and butter. Then cake sizes and styles began to shrink.

But as the volume of cakes shows no sign of slowing down, Honey Crumb is squeezed. Because the cakes are less intricate and smaller, the shop charges less, leading its overall revenue to fall about 20% from its peak in 2019.

Callahan’s cakes start at $150, with prices increasing by 3% this year. Recent ingredient shortages, including eggs, cocoa and vanilla, have also caused problems.

But nothing costs more than labor, Callahan said, especially because designing, creating and decorating custom cakes is so time-consuming.

Honey Crumb has expanded its offerings to include catalog and e-commerce options at lower prices to save on labor and offer couples more flexibility.

“If you take away the admin of all the back-and-forth emails and sketching and design process and just make someone a beautiful, simple cake, then you can make that process easier and cheaper,” Callahan said.

Enter tariffs

On top of inflation and labor costs, the Trump administration’s tariffs have destabilized the market even further.

With President Donald Trump recently saying tariffs on China will total 55%, and China reciprocating with a 10% tariff on U.S. goods, this tension could lead to an uptick in costs on imported wedding goods.

About 90% of bridal gowns sold in the U.S. are imported from China, according to the National Bridal Retailers Association, which represents more than 6,000 brick-and-mortar bridal stores across the U.S.

Wedding dresses are already pricey, with costs typically in the thousands. Still, wedding dresses are one of the most important factors to brides, said Debbie Cox, owner of I Do Bridal, a Seattle wedding boutique.

“People might simplify other parts of the day,” Cox said. “But the dress is such an emotional part that brides dream about for years.”

I Do Bridal has not seen a slowdown in appointments, and with a wide range of price points, Cox said, “brides tend to find exactly what they want within their budget.”

Martin, of Ballard Blossom, said flower costs have been volatile.

The U.S. imported $2.26 billion in cut flowers last year, and tariffs on the U.S.’s top flower importers, including Canada, Colombia and Ecuador, have led to confusion and rising costs.

But it isn’t the flowers that have leapt up the most in price for Martin. Other production costs like gas, rent for the building, and hard goods such as vases, which come from China, have hit the company the hardest.

Callahan, with Honey Crumb, also said tariffs have caused economic instability and increased the cost of imported cake-making equipment.

Creative solutions

With costs for those in the wedding industry climbing, couples are feeling the impacts. But some are finding creative solutions to meet their budgets and have the celebrations they want.

Acri Young, for example, saved by having her friends take photos instead of hiring a professional photographer.

This DIY energy is something Morrill said she is seeing from her clients more and more. She has seen people alter their mother or grandmother’s wedding dress instead of buying a new one or thrift mismatched glassware instead of using fine china.

Many couples have enlisted their guests’ help too, with one of Morrill’s clients asking musically talented friends to play instead of hiring musicians and another asking guests to bring their favorite desserts for a potluck-style experience.

The most expensive parts of a wedding tend to be the venue and catering, Morrill said. But Willard, owner of Arista Catering, said he’s seen creative workarounds, including a breakfast menu, an all-dessert wedding and entirely vegan chow.

Martin has also seen couples choosing to take on more of the work themselves. One bride recently purchased full floral arrangements for formal pieces including her bridal bouquet, large church displays and boutonnieres. For the other arrangements, the bride purchased just the fresh flowers from the shop and put together the bouquets herself with help from her bridesmaids.

“They had a great time doing them from what I could tell,” Martin said.

Martin said she’s seeing fewer midsize weddings of 50 to 100 guests, with couples either going for a large spectacle or a small, simple celebration.

Callahan has also seen this trend with her cake shop, but said beyond just the costs, couples, especially Gen Zers and Seattleites, seem to be shifting toward smaller weddings.

“It’s a Seattle tendency anyway for people not to want to have these conspicuously expensive or extravagant-looking weddings, as opposed to a New York City or L.A. type of wedding culture,” Callahan said. “It’s very Seattle to be a bit more restrained.”

But not every couple agrees that a Seattle experience has to be subdued.

Kailey Tollefson and her fiancé originally budgeted $60,000 for their wedding, but as planning went on, the costs slowly climbed to more than $90,000.

Tollefson, 38, said she and her fiancé are getting a little help from their parents and are paying for the rest out of pocket. The wedding, with around 170 guests attending, is next month in Ballard, Washington.

“It’s going fine. It’s just really hard to estimate costs,” Tollefson said. “There’s so many hidden costs.”

Tollefson said she doesn’t care about the aesthetic, like decorations, and is instead prioritizing bringing a Seattle experience to her guests. They planned for live oyster shucking and a string quartet to help meet this goal.

Her upcoming wedding day is one of great excitement, she said. With lots of family coming to town, she said she’s looking forward to the opportunity to have a big celebration.

“Maybe my answer will be different a week out,” Tollefson said. “But we’re 25 days out and we’re feeling good so far.”