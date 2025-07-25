Seattle faith leaders gather for vigil in solidarity with immigrants

By Mara Mellits Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A group of nearly 100 people came together for a multifaith vigil outside the U.S. Courthouse in Seattle on Thursday to declare solidarity with immigrant communities. Some wore kippas, clericals, necklaces bearing crosses or the Star of David.

“Together in Welcome,” was co-hosted by several organizations, including the Jewish Coalition for Immigrant Justice NW, Faith Action Network, Church Council of Greater Seattle. Speakers included faith leaders and immigrants.

Speakers denounced President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and called on elected officials to take action and hold the Trump administration accountable.”

People at the event held signs that said “no human is illegal,” “immigrants deserve respect and care” and “together in community.” Faith leaders at the event spoke of the importance of having religious communities take action in solidarity with immigrant communities.

A member of the church council spoke in Spanish at the event about the struggles she faces as a migrant. She spoke of her fear of being deported and called for solidarity with those from different backgrounds.

“We are afraid, afraid of being separated from our families, afraid of being deported back to countries we have fled to, or becoming a prisoner in a country we do not know,” she said, speaking through an interpreter.

King County Council member Jorge L. Barón spoke of his experience as an immigrant as well. He said he’s one of two council members who weren’t born in the United States.

He immigrated when he was 13 and said he didn’t know any English at the time.

“Here I am, I’m an elected official here, and yet people are still worried for me as a naturalized citizen,” Barón said.

Barón spoke to the crowd of the “darker days” ahead and the importance of having elected officials at an event like this. He said, despite federal policies having an effect locally, there are still ways local governments can mitigate those impacts.

“It’s important for us to speak up,” Barón said about elected officials taking a stand with migrant communities.

Jan Bolerjack, a pastor with Riverton Park United Methodist Church, has been helping and sheltering asylum-seekers since 2022.

Bolerjack said people were coming straight off planes and right to her church. She said many of those first people who arrived are now working and have their own homes.

“I still have several hundred folks that call us home,” Bolerjack said.

Rachel Nussbaum, a rabbi at the Kavana Cooperation, connected her Jewish faith to speaking out for migrants.

“It’s incumbent on us to care about and to love the stranger,” Nussbaum said. “That’s a commandment that’s repeated 36 times in the biblical text.”

Andrea Soroko Naar, the executive director of the Jewish Coalition for Immigrant Justice NW, who organized the event, spoke about the importance of bringing those from all different faith backgrounds together.

“I think it’s really powerful to build these spaces where we can bring community together,” Soroko Naar said.

“We need to do more and continue to activate more people to take action, to publicly speak out and show up.