Tai Peete leads Everett to win over Spokane 7-1

From staff reports

EVERETT — Everett designated hitter Tai Peete homered and drove in three runs Friday, leading the host AquaSox to a 7-1 Northwest League win against Spokane.

The AquaSox (11-17) struck early with three runs in the first inning and put the game out of reach with three more in the sixth.

Peete was one of five AquaSox players with multiple hits.

Skyler Messinger hit a solo home run in the fifth for Spokane (15-13).

Spokane starter Braxton Hyde stumbled through three innings, allowing three runs on seven hits.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Everett.