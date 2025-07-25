This day in history: BN Railroad proposes huge switchyard on Rathdrum Prairie

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: A proposed 72-track Burlington Northern switchyard on the Rathdrum Prairie could double or triple the populations of Rathdrum and Hauser by 1990, according to a new study.

Rathdrum’s population was about 1,000 in 1975, and it might grow to 4,030. Hauser was at 450 residents and could grow to 1,979.

At least those were the estimates from a consulting firm. Most of the workers in the proposed switchyard would come from those two towns.

Burlington Northern had planned the switchyard, “one of the largest in the West,” for several years, but it was “on the back burner” because of weak economic conditions in 1975.

The report also said that the evidence was inconclusive over whether the gigantic switchyard would contaminate the Rathdrum Prairie aquifer, which supplied water to the Spokane area.

From 1925: Elmer Easton, 63, spread his blankets on the floor of the empty Schade Brewery, a popular spot for vagrants, and said, “Now to sleep.”

Then, came a crash.

The floor collapsed, sending Eaton and his blankets hurtling from the second floor to the first floor.

He was unable to walk, but crawled to a neighboring building and called for the emergency ambulance. He had an injured hip and bruised chest.

“After treatment, he was lodged in the city jail on a vagrancy charge,” said the Chronicle. “Before going to sleep, he asked the jailer if the flooring was well supported.”