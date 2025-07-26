Binge, borrow and deal: Europe digs deep to buy U.S. arms for Ukraine

By Ellen Francis Washington Post

BRUSSELS – Germany this year amended its constitution to allow Berlin to borrow hundreds of billions of euros for military spending, including weapons for Ukraine. Norway can tap its extraordinary oil wealth to finance air defenses. Other European countries are talking about pooling cash but still not certain how they will pay to keep Kyiv armed.

Now that President Donald Trump has agreed to allow U.S. weapons to be sent to Ukraine – provided that the Europeans foot the bill – complex negotiations are underway over what types of hardware, and with what money. Various ideas are being fleshed out but, to start, officials say, they need to cover about $10 billion of weaponry.

Ukraine’s European backers want to capitalize on a plan in which the Trump administration would permit countries to transfer existing weapons systems or munitions to Ukraine and then buy replacements. Washington could also divert deliveries bound elsewhere and sell them to European nations for reexport to Ukraine.

The first focus is on Patriot air defense batteries and interceptor missiles, which Kyiv has been scouting for to counter Russian ballistic missile attacks on the capital and other cities. Germany has offered to fund two batteries and is leading talks with countries volunteering to drum up money for more.

Germany’s new government has created more leeway by approving a huge spending plan that relaxes traditionally strict limits on federal debt. The plan could allow up to $1 trillion in defense and infrastructure spending over the next decade.

Norway, a country that turned oil revenue into the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, has also offered to help pay for a Patriot system. Norway has more than doubled its aid pledge to Ukraine to $7.8 billion for this year.

At least six other countries – Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Britain, the Netherlands and Canada – are willing to chip in, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said.

Many capitals, however, are waiting for the plans to be worked out. Countries such as Denmark and Sweden say they could then team up to source the funds. “Of course we can’t do it on our own, we need others to partner up,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said after Trump’s announcement, “but we have a readiness.”

But even countries willing to pay have concerns. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said this week that European allies need more details from the United States, including how quickly it can backfill donated systems.

Britain, for example, has not announced any plans to buy Patriots for Ukraine. Prime Minister Keir Starmer – a main backer of Kyiv whose country is grappling with sluggish growth – gave no details when asked by reporters if Britain would join the program to buy U.S. weapons.

To encourage allies to dig into their pockets, NATO will count military aid given to Ukraine as helping to fulfill a new pledge by allies to increase annual military outlays to 5% of gross domestic product, which was demanded by Trump.

Rutte, who sat in the Oval Office last week for the announcement of the weapons transfer plan, thanked Trump for getting Ukraine “what it needs to have.”

“But you do want Europeans to pay for it,” Rutte said, “which is totally logical.”

Patriot batteries, manufactured by Raytheon, can cost more than $1 billion each. Interceptor missiles go for nearly $4 million each.

As big an issue as who will pay is the question of where the systems would come from. Ukraine’s supporters for months have hesitated to relinquish their Patriots. U.S. and European officials say it could leave them exposed and point to lagging production.

The latest arrangements don’t solve this – someone would still have to give up a battery – but Trump’s decision has revitalized negotiations. A country that donates a Patriot, either from existing stocks or one nearing delivery, could get priority or a better deal on a replacement.

Other supplies could include radar and jamming systems, drone interceptors, and artillery, according to two officials familiar with the plans, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing security talks.

European defense ministers met virtually this week with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and NATO’s top commander, Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, to discuss the plan.

Despite the challenges, for European leaders, the arrangement represents a striking about-face by Trump. Many feared his administration would cut off weapons supplies to Ukraine, and some worry that Trump could shift again. But the new plan far surpasses low expectations of an administration that briefly suspended Biden-era weapons deliveries.

But while some officials tout a triumph in fence-mending, the new program boils down to Washington agreeing to sell Europe weapons.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew G. Whitaker said Washington’s role is looking at potential stocks “in our possession and across our defense industry, and prioritizing and making it available to the defense of Ukraine.”

“Now all we’re saying is the American taxpayer has borne the burden,” Whitaker said this month.

For Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s top diplomat and a staunch Russia hawk, the U.S. decision is welcome but insufficient. “We would like to see U.S. to share the burden,” Kallas said.

If European nations pay for the weapons, “it is our support,” she told a news conference after Trump backed the idea. “If you promise to give the weapons, but say that somebody else is going to pay for it, it’s not really given by you, is it?”

She conceded that European governments will “need more and more funding” to funnel to Kyiv.

As it stands, the weapons will be bought using European national budgets and coordinated at NATO, without using funds from the 27-member European Union, where budget decisions can take time or require unanimity. The EU’s treaties also bar it from direct purchases of weaponry.

Already this year, a coalition of European nations has mobilized more than $40 billion in military pledges for Ukraine, getting close to compensating for the usual U.S. share. In the long run, however, many acknowledge it will be tough to keep finding money and sustaining the support of restless populations, especially as countries earmark bigger sums for their own defense needs.

With key economies struggling, the EU this year introduced loans and loosened deficit rules to spur countries facing high debt and low growth to spend hundreds of billions on defense.

Europe has given more overall aid to Ukraine since 2022 according to the Kiel Institute, but Kyiv has relied heavily on U.S. military support. European officials say they can make up for U.S. funding, but not easily replace critical capabilities such as air defense.

The weapons plan may be “in many ways a return to the status quo of how things were before Trump came into office,” said Rachel Ellehuus, director of the London-based Royal United Services Institute and a former adviser to the United States at NATO.

But, Ellehuus added, “just a few months ago, it looked like we would be in a situation where the U.S. wouldn’t even sell European countries or the Ukrainians. Even if it’s a more mercantilist approach, the Trump administration is signaling they’re open for business.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has asked partners for 10 batteries and has been promised three so far. “Our task is to find funding for all 10 systems,” Zelensky said Thursday.

At Monday’s meeting of Ukraine allies, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he agreed with the administration that Berlin would “contribute to providing” five Patriots, without elaborating. Berlin has already given Ukraine three systems and is in talks with Washington about sending more and getting replacements, officials said.

Patriot batteries could come from outside NATO. The Swiss defense ministry says it has an order for five Patriots, which will be delayed as the U.S. reroutes supplies to back Ukraine.

Russia has said the new program is unlikely to shift its calculus on the battlefield.

Kyiv is again appealing for long-range weapons to strike inside Russia, though Germany has said it won’t supply Taurus cruise missiles. NATO diplomats haven’t ruled out the U.S. providing such capabilities, even though Trump has said he’s not “not looking to do that.”

Kate Brady in Berlin, Karla Adam in London and Siobhán O’Grady in Kyiv contributed to this report.