Cal Raleigh crushes 40th homer, strengthens MVP case in Mariners’ win

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

ANAHEIM, Calif. – No matter how the rest of the season played out, Cal Raleigh was almost assuredly going to be viewed as the runner-up when it came to the MVP race in the American League without something unforeseen taking place.

And when that unforeseen event happened early Saturday across the country with Yankees star Aaron Judge landing on the injured list, Raleigh immediately started adding to his case that maybe he should now be the MVP favorite.

Continuing to hit homers will clearly help.

It was when, not if, Raleigh would reach the 40-homer mark, but it arrived Saturday night in the sixth inning of what became a 7-2 Mariners victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The swing came on a 2-0 pitch from Jose Fermin. Raleigh’s torpedo bat cracked with the same clean crispness as it has for most of the previous 39 homers he’s clubbed on this march to history. The ball traveled 416 feet and probably should be headed next for a display case somewhere considering the records it represented.

More important to the M’s catcher, it snapped a 2-2 tie and sparked a four-run inning that allowed the Mariners to gain a game on Houston in the AL West standings after the Astros lost against at home to the Athletics.

Raleigh was already in rare company with what he’s accomplished this season, but hitting No. 40 only added to the accolades.

He’s the fifth Mariner to hit 40 in a season, joining Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz and Jay Buhner.

Only seven other primary catchers in baseball history have hit 40 in a season, and Raleigh will have his name listed alongside the likes of Mike Piazza, Johnny Bench and Salvador Perez.

Raleigh is also the first catcher and the first switch-hitter in league history to reach the 40-mark before the end of July.

Is that enough history tied to one homer?

Here’s the rub to Raleigh’s night. He’s been in a little slump. Since late June, it’s been kind of all or nothing with the M’s catcher. Entering Saturday, he was batting just .169 over the past 19 games and of his 12 hits, seven were home runs. He had just two multihit games during that 19-game span, and both times he hit two homers.

But his at-bats have appeared better over the past few games and Raleigh added a single to go with the homer on Saturday. The last time Raleigh had a multihit game that wasn’t all homers came on June 24 in Minnesota.

While all the attention was understandably on Raleigh reaching 40 homers, something else happened. Julio Rodríguez continued his scorching series with his fourth homer in three games. Rodríguez’s 18th of the season tied the game at 1 in the third and for the second time this month gave him a streak of three straight games with a long ball.

And not to be forgotten, Randy Arozarena added his 20th home run – and 12th since June 30 – leading off the fourth inning. It’s his fifth straight season reaching the 20-homer mark and came on the anniversary of his trade to Seattle.

Home runs are great and were the reason the M’s had a 3-2 lead after Raleigh’s homer. But the most important hit of the game might have been Dominic Canzone’s two-run single later in the sixth inning that pushed the M’s lead to 5-2. Jorge Polanco later scored after Luis Rengifo mishandled J.P. Crawford’s grounder and the added runs were helpful cushion on a night most of the top arms in the M’s bullpen needed a rest.

George Kirby did his part in helping the bullpen by working through six innings. This wasn’t close to the performance he had last month when Kirby struck out a career-high 14 in this ballpark. He tied a career high with three walks and Taylor Ward got to him again for a home run just as he did in June.

But Kirby made the pitches he needed to get out of a few jams. None was bigger than the his final inning when a couple of singles and a hit batter loaded the bases. Kirby struck out Logan O’Hoppe on a diet of fastballs and got Rengifo to chase a 3-2 slider out of the strike zone on his 106th and final pitch of the night.

Kirby allowed five hits and struck out nine.

Speier’s value keeps rising

Gabe Speier has faced a heavy workload as the only lefty in the Mariners bullpen, appearing in 46 games this season, tied for the fourth most among left-handed relievers. But that’s fine by Speier, considering the ways he’s again established himself as one of the M’s most important relievers after a troublesome 2024 season that was sidetracked by a rotator cuff strain.

Entering Saturday’s game against the Angels, Speier had a 2.56 ERA, 52 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched, and a career-best 0.983 WHIP (walks plus hits divided by innings pitched).

“It’s hard to not think about the ones that I haven’t done well in. So I feel like I could always be better,” Speier said. “But I also feel like I’m proud of myself of what I’ve done this year and I’m happy with it.”

Sunday TV reminder

You’ll need to do some searching to find the broadcast of Sunday’s series finale as it will be broadcast exclusively through the Roku streaming service. The game will be available on The Roku Channel app or at therokuchannel.com.

The game will feature a mix of Mariners and Angels broadcasters. Aaron Goldsmith will handle play-by-play duties with Angels analyst Mark Gubicza alongside.

The M’s have two more games this season scheduled for exclusive broadcasts on streaming services on Sept. 7 at Atlanta (Roku) and Sept. 12 home game against the Angels (Apple TV+).