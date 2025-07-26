Commentary: DeMarcus Lawrence may be Seahawks’ biggest defensive wild card

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – During the Seattle Seahawks’ training camp debut Wednesday afternoon, a frustrated fan made a four-word plea to Mike Macdonald’s defense.

“Get! Off! The! Ball!” he bellowed from the berm at Virginia Mason Athletic Center, pausing after each word for added emphasis.

On cue, quarterback Sam Darnold took a snap, turned and handed to tailback Zach Charbonnet, who was instantly enveloped before leaving the backfield. DeMarcus Lawrence – frequently referred to as “Tank” – had shed right tackle Josh Jones at the line of scrimmage before tagging Charbonnet with two massive mitts to appease his audience.

That audience, of course, included both the aforementioned fan and the Seahawks’ second-year coach.

“He’s, like, the best drill player I’ve ever seen in my life,” Macdonald said of Lawrence later Wednesday. “You could ask him to do any drill known to mankind, and with the trust he has in why you’re doing it, he is 1,000% every rep with the intent he’s trying to create. That’s the standard he’s setting for our front, and the guys don’t have a choice but to fall in line. It’s just exciting to see him out there working. You know what he can do on the field.”

At least, we know what he’s done.

We don’t know what he can do now.

Now, at 33, after 11 productive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. After four Pro-Bowl selections, 61.5 sacks and 141 career games. After more than a decade of bumps and bruises and immaculate drill reps. After 14 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in the first four games last fall, before his season succumbed to a midfoot sprain.

After all of the above, what does Lawrence have left?

The answer will significantly impact the Seahawks’ season.

Macdonald and general manager John Schneider’s opinions are obvious. Despite Lawrence’s age, injuries and declining pass rush, the Seahawks signed him to a three-year, $32.5 million deal (including $18 million guaranteed). It’s an undeniable risk and a potential overpay. But though he has not surpassed 6.5 sacks in his past six seasons, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end will be paid to do what he did Wednesday.

Namely: Set the edge, stuff the run and lead the way.

Lawrence has received a run grade of at least 75.0 from Pro Football Focus in seven of his past eight seasons, evidence of extreme consistency. When asked last spring what “Tank” brings to the table, defensive coordinator Aden Durde – previously the Cowboys’ defensive line coach – said: “Just a dawg mentality. He’s going to come out here, and he’s going to play first and second down the same way he plays third down. He’s going to get after it. That’s one reason why he’s here.”

In Seattle, the significance of that skill set has been on display. The Seahawks went 4-5 before the bye last fall, before finishing the season on a 6-2 sprint.

One reason for that reversal?

They started to stuff the run.

Before the bye: 139.4 rushing yards allowed per game, 4.75 opponent yards per carry, 9 rush touchdowns allowed

After the bye: 95.1 rushing yards allowed per game, 4.2 opponent yards per carry, 3 rush touchdowns allowed

I know, it’s never so simple.

But as their run defense went, so went the Seahawks.

Which is why Lawrence might be the Seahawks defense’s biggest wild card. (Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori and second-year defensive lineman Byron Murphy II are also acceptable answers.)

On Wednesday, Macdonald noted that veteran pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu is “not necessarily close” to returning from offseason knee surgery, further highlighting the need for productive front-seven depth. That core also includes defensive lineman Leonard Williams, pass rushers Boye Mafe and Derick Hall and linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight (who made an instant impact after being installed as starters on the second level).

Still, the Seahawks finished 16th in the NFL in rushing defense (120.8 yards allowed per game), 23rd in opponent yards per carry (4.6) and 25th in tackles for loss (74). Meanwhile, six of the NFL’s top seven teams in opponent yards per carry made the playoffs.

Lawrence was signed to help the Seahawks make that leap.

That’s also why the 33-year-old from Aiken, South Carolina, is still dominating drills, after more than a decade of demanding training camps. On Thursday, he shed his jersey and shoulder pads after practice, running through pass-rush combos with cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Then he snared footballs from the Seahawks’ JUGS machine, rotating in with the team’s rookie linebackers.

After 11 seasons and 6,143 snaps, we don’t know how much “Tank” has left in the tank. We do know why he’s here.

“I still haven’t reached the goal that I set,” he said, “and that’s the Super Bowl. We’ve got the talent around us. We’re a capable team. But it’s just all about putting the work in, stacking days and becoming one.”