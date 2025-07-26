Local standout Rocky Wells makes professional debut for Spokane Velocity

The Spokane Velocity lost 1-0 to the Sacramento Republic of the USL Championship League in their final USL Jagermeister Cup group stage game at ONE Spokane Stadium on Saturday.

Defender Michelle Benitez converted on Sacramento’s first shot attempt, and the Republic grabbed the 1-0 lead, and win.

In the 10th minute, Jack Gurr lofted a cross from the top right corner of the penalty area to lead Benitez, who soared from behind multiple Velocity defenders to a spot inside the goalie box and headed into the frame.

While Spokane struggled to find the back of the net, they found some success for the rest of the game on defense with 24 clearances and held Sacramento to just four shots on target.

Spokane had been eliminated from advancing to the next stage prior to Saturday’s match, but the story of the evening was Rocky Wells, the local 17-year old standout, and rising senior from Mead who made his professional debut in the 85th minute.

As he stepped on the field, the crowd roared. All eyes turned to him.

Wells completed both of his passes and had a few touches in the final five minutes.

“It was awesome,” Wells said. “Obviously, it’s my dream. Spokane’s my home town, so I couldn’t be more excited.

“Hopefully this is just the beginning.”

Spokane head coach Leigh Veidman praised Wells and the hard work he has put in.

“It’s been a long journey. A year and half now he’s been with us,” said Veidman. “He’s trained hard for a year… and then to debut against one of the best teams in the USL Championship in Sacramento and come up with two passes completed, is a pretty big deal.”