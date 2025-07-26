Seahawks fear running back Kenny McIntosh tore ACL during camp practice

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Third-year Seahawks running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a left knee injury early in Saturday’s practice that the team fears is a torn ACL that could sideline him for the upcoming season.

A league source confirmed the feared diagnosis of the injury. McIntosh was expected to undergo further tests to confirm the initial diagnosis.

McIntosh suffered a noncontact injury while taking part in a special-teams drill early in practice. McIntosh was running downfield with another player in a kick return/coverage drill when he was injured.

McIntosh crumpled to the ground and then was tended to on the field for several minutes as teammates and coaches, including head coach Mike Macdonald, huddled over him. McIntosh was then helped up and into the locker room but could not put any weight on his leg.

The injury is a devastating blow for a player who is at a critical juncture of his career.

McIntosh, a seventh-round pick out of Georgia in 2023, spent the first three days of camp working as the No. 3 running back behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet and as a kickoff returner.

That McIntosh ended last season as one of the Seahawks’ primary kickoff returners figured to give him a little bit of an edge in the battle for the third running back spot with rookie seventh-round pick Damien Martinez of Miami and second-year player George Holani, an undrafted rookie free agent a year ago out of Boise State who played in five games.

But McIntosh’s roster spot was hardly certain as the Seahawks also signed veteran Steven Sims Jr. as a returner and have been using rookie receiver Tory Horton of Colorado State in return roles.

If McIntosh has indeed torn his ACL then he would likely soon be placed on Injured Reserve. McIntosh is due to make $1.03 million this season in the third year of a four-year rookie deal that could pay him just over $3.9 million overall.

It is the second time McIntosh has been injured before the season as a Seahawk. He also suffered a knee injury during the mock game in 2023 and ended up playing just three games that year without getting a carry.

He was healthy last season and played in all 17 games, finishing with 172 yards on 31 carries and ending the season with a flourish by rushing for a career-high 49 yards on seven carries in a final game win over the Rams in Los Angeles. He gained 156 yards in Seattle’s last five games in 2024 with increased playing time as Walker dealt with ankle and calf injuries that caused him to miss four of those games.

McIntosh also returned six kickoffs for 153 yards when he became one of the primary returners after the Seahawks released Dee Williams and Lavish Shenault following a fumbled-filled game against the Jets on Dec. 1.