Sounders draw at Atlanta United FC, extend unbeaten streak to 6 games

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Saturday’s lineup wasn’t exactly between the worst and best MLS teams. But typical of those types of matches, slumping Atlanta United FC outplayed a better performing Seattle side to the point of silliness.

The Sounders entered the match having scored three goals in each of their past three matches. They had two generously counted attempts in the opening half against Atlanta, none on target.

Thankfully, for Seattle, there’s two halves in soccer games.

After the break, the assertive Sounders team that was productive offensively the past month appeared long enough to draw 2-2. Seattle is on a six-game unbeaten streak.

Sounders forward Osaze De Rosario subbed on in the 89th minute and after not having the right body positioning to head home a possible game-winner from an Alex Roldan cross in the 90th minute, he was able to get a go-ahead score in stoppage time off a feed from Nouhou. It was De Rosario’s debut MLS goal.

But De Rosario and teammate Danny Leyva couldn’t regain possession of the ball against Alexey Miranchuk in the final seconds of the match. The midfielder uncorked a desperate shot from 20 yards that proved to be the equalizer.

A cavernous Mercedes-Benz Stadium sounded like a rock concert seven minutes into the match.

Atlanta (4-11-9) took advantage of a poor clearance to get the ball in scoring position on the endline. Emmanuel Latte Lath scooped the ball up for an intended cross that was instead deflected into goal off the foot of Sounders center back Yeimar.

Majority of fans in attendance dared to think their United would win their first home match of the season.

Yeimar’s gift was nullified in the second half. He booted a clearance to midfield that Albert Rusnák was able to prevent Atlanta defender Stian Gregersen from controlling despite being six inches taller.

The tussle allowed Sounders winger Pedro de la Vega to gather the ball and hustle downfield to again pick his spot for an artistic goal. The right-footed shot leveled the score in the 54th minute.

It’s de la Vega’s third in MLS competitions this season, second in a row.

Obed Vargas was spry in the midfield for the Sounders despite a short week due to participating in his first All-Star Game on Wednesday. He made a 50-yard sprint to stop a potential score from Latte Lath in the 36th minute. The pricey designated player ended up disappointing the fans by tripping over himself at the top of the box before even taking a swipe at goal.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made three starting lineup changes. Nouhou was left out despite returning from a two-match suspension for throwing a ball at a fan in the final minutes of a road win against Sporting Kansas City earlier this month. He subbed on in the 77th minute for Reed Baker-Whiting and recorded his second assist of the season in MLS competitions.

Jackson Ragen returned to his slot at center back after a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. Sounders forward Danny Musovski was up top in place of Jordan Morris, who is out due to a shoulder injury. Roldan started after being given some rest in the win against San Jose last week, moving Kalani Kossa-Rienzi to the bench.

The Sounders (10-6-8) will take a hiatus from MLS competitions to play in the Leagues Cup tournament. They open group-stage matches against Mexico’s Cruz Azul on Thursday.