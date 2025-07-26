Starter Stu Flesland dominates, bullpen falters; Spokane Indians lose in walk-off in Everett 3-2

EVERETT – For the first 3½ months of the season, lefty Stu Flesland was used as a relief pitcher.

But after the organization promoted three starting pitchers to Double-A Hartford midseason, Flesland shifted into a starting role.

Maybe he should have been there all season.

Flesland (Mt. Spokane High) was stellar through a season-high six shutout innings, but the relievers faltered and the Spokane Indians lost to the Everett AquaSox 3-2 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Saturday.

Flesland (1-2) also set a season high in pitches with 79 (58 for strikes), eclipsing his 60 set as a reliever in April. He gave up two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

In his four starts this season covering 16 innings, Flesland has allowed just one earned run, four hits and two walks. Flesland has a 4.71 ERA in 24 games.

The Indians (15-14) made it 1-0 in the second inning on Skyler Messinger’s solo homer, his 10th of the season. Blake Wright doubled the Indians’ score in the fifth with his third High-A homer of the season.

Everett (12-17) got on the board in the seventh off reliever Hunter Omlid. Curtis Washington Jr. drew a two-out walk, stole second and scored on Milkar Perez’s RBI single.

They threatened again in the eighth off lefty Bryson Hammer, loading the bases with one down. But Hammer came back to strike out Josh Caron and Colin Davis to escape the jam.

Washington led off the ninth with a double off Cade Denton. With one down, Carter Dorighi singled to drive in the tying run and took second on the throw. Colt Emerson was intentionally walked and the runners moved up on a wild pitch.

Denton got Tai Peete into a full count, but his second wild pitch of the at-bat allowed Dorighi to race home.

AquaSox switch-pitching starter Jurrangelo Cijntje went seven innings and allowed two runs on five hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three. He threw 71 pitches, 46 for strikes.

The series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m.