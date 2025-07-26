Treasured U.S. mining towns you can still visit today

By Noreen Kompanik TravelPulse

Why are many drawn to old mining towns?

Likely for a mix of reasons, including historic and cultural ones. And because these places make visitors feel as though they’ve entered a time capsule.

Mining towns often sprang up overnight across the U.S. during the gold, silver and copper rushes, creating dramatic tales of fortune, greed, sudden ruin, sickness and even death. Mining stories reflect extremes – the tales of rags to riches and back, time and again. Miners came by the droves when precious metals were discovered, only to leave towns abandoned after the mines closed, moving on to other prospects.

Those who chose this type of life were often daring pioneers, outlaws or immigrants looking for a better life. Their resilience, hardships, and rugged lifestyles make for compelling human stories that resonate with our curiosity about survival and ambition.

The good news for those who love the cultural legacy these mining towns left behind is you can visit these destinations today, explore their unique histories and even get deep into the mines that have so many stories to tell. Some towns you may know well, others might surprise, but these are our favorites.

Bisbee, Arizona

Located in southern Arizona, the town of Bisbee was founded in 1880 after Army scouts discovered signs of copper in the Mule Mountains along with some veins of gold and silver. But copper was definitely the crown jewel.

Developed by Phelps Dodge, the Copper Queen Mine became one of the most productive copper mines in the world, earning Bisbee the nickname “Queen of the Copper Camps.”

Though Phelps Dodge shifted to open-pit mining, the Copper Queen closed for good in 1975. Bisbee became a haven for artists, hippies and retirees, but also offers one of the best mining tours I’ve experienced. Guided by former workers, visitors don a hard hat, miner’s headlamp and slicker, boarding a mine train underground where the temperature remains a cool 47-degrees Fahrenheit year-round.

Breckenridge, Colorado

Nestled at 9,600 feet in the Rocky Mountains, Breckenridge is renowned as a favorite winter ski town but is also a hamlet rich in history and brimming with year-round activities.

Founded in 1859 during the Pike’s Peak Gold Rush, the town began as a mining camp after prospectors discovered gold along the Blue River. Today, the Breckenridge Welcome Center serves as an excellent starting point, with exhibits detailing the town’s mining past, including artifacts, photographs and informative displays.

But the real treasure lies within the Country Boy Mine, established in 1887. Visitors can embark on guided tours that delve 1,000 feet into the mountain, providing firsthand experiences of the mining conditions from over a century ago. The site also features old mining equipment, historical exhibits and the opportunity to pan for gold.

Central City, Colorado

The small, historic mining town 35 miles west of Denver was founded in the late 1850s during the Colorado Gold Rush. Located at an 8,500 feet elevation, the town is known for its well-preserved 19th-century buildings, myriad mining relics and peaceful mountain vibes.

City Center Parkway represents the main hub, with original cabins and wooden storefronts lining both sides of the quaint street. In its mining heyday, the town became known as the “Richest Square Mile on Earth.”

Visitors can walk into Hidee Gold Mine’s tunnel and explore a 6-foot-wide gold ore vein on a guided tour led by experienced guides, some of whom worked in the mines. If you’re looking for your own slice of the treasure, use a hammer and chisel to chip away your own gold ore sample (tools provided) and you’ll get to keep what you find. Outdoor gold-panning is also available from May to October.

Dahlonega, Georgia

Nestled in the North Georgia mountains, Dahlonega comes from the Cherokee word “Tahlonega,” meaning “yellow” or “yellow money” – a reference to gold. This is quite fitting given that Dahlonega was at the center of the first major U.S. gold rush in 1828, even before California’s famous strike in 1849. And the Cherokee people were well aware of the presence of gold in the region long before settlers arrived.

The town offers the opportunity to explore two mines in the area. Just one mile from Dahlonega, the Consolidated Gold Mine proves an immersive underground experience where visitors can embark on a 40-minute guided tour taking them more than 200 feet beneath the surface, exploring historic mining tunnels.

While the Crisson Gold Mine is an open-pit versus an underground mine, guests can still pan for gold and gemstones, view a working 125-year-old stamp mill and explore antique mining equipment.

Julian, California

This charming historic mountain town located in San Diego County about an hour east of San Diego sits at an elevation of around 4,200 feet surrounded by the Cuyamaca Mountains.

Julian is best known for its gold rush history, apple orchards and small-town appeal. Founded in 1870 after the discovery of gold by Drury Bailey, Julian became a booming gold-mining town. Though the gold rush was short-lived, the town transitioned to agriculture – especially apple growing, which became its hallmark.

The mountain town’s notable Eagle and High Peak mine literally offers a “deep dive” into Julian’s gold rush era. Originally two separate mines, these were later joined by underground tunnels. Guided tours into the narrow, hand-dug shafts where miners once extracted gold with picks and dynamite are amazing. Tours also include sites of historic mining equipment and learning the process of ore extraction and processing.

Silverton, Colorado

Once a booming silver and gold town, Silverton is situated high in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado.

The town was born during Colorado’s silver and gold rush, and though the Silver Panic of 1893 slowed its growth, mining actually continued into the 20th century. Remnants of its mining days are preserved in the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, a class steam-powered train offering a scenic and historic journey between Durango and Silverton.

Visitors can take a ⅓-mile ride into Galena Mountain on the Old Hundred Gold Mine Tour to explore spacious tunnels showcasing colorful mineral veins and abandoned equipment used during the mining days. Afterward, try your luck with some gold panning in the sluice box outside the mine. Any gold, silver or copper you discover is yours to keep.

Virginia City, Nevada

One of the most legendary mining towns in the American West, Virginia City, located just southeast of Reno and Carson City, sprang to life after the discovery of the Comstock Lode in the late 1850s – a massive silver deposit that transformed the region and helped finance the Civil War.

Mining was so big here that the town still offers underground tours into the 1870s Chollar Mine and the Ponderosa Mine, located beneath the historic Ponderosa Saloon, as well as into actual mine tunnels used in the 1860s. The Comstock Gold Mill is a restored 1860s stamp mill that shows how ore was crushed and gold and silver were extracted.

Guests can also ride a restored steam train through scenic terrain between Virginia City and Carson City, with views of more historic mining sites.