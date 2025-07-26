Trump calls leaders of Thailand and Cambodia to push for a ceasefire

By Naftali Bendavid and Joshua Yang Washington Post

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he had called the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand to urge them to reach a ceasefire, suggesting that if their deadly border conflict continues, he would hit both countries with heavy tariffs on Friday.

The three-day-long clash between the countries has been escalating, with more than 30 dead, thousands displaced and troops massing on both sides of the border, prompting growing concern from global leaders. Each country blames the other for starting the conflict and says it is acting in self-defense.

Trump said on Truth Social that he had spoken with both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand’s acting leader, to urge an end to the skirmish. The United States is engaged in trade talks with Thailand and Cambodia, he noted, but he could cease those negotiations.

“We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting – And I have told them so!” Trump posted.

In a separate post, he said he had a “good conversation” with the Thai leader. “After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!” he wrote.

He also suggested that his administration was adept at handling international conflicts.

“I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt,” he added.

Trump’s mention of India and Pakistan referred to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between those two countries that was reached in early May after several days of heavy fighting broke out.

That ceasefire was reached after Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in intensive shuttle diplomacy between Indian and Pakistani leaders.

The president’s latest pronouncements reflect how he has wielded the threat of tariffs to push other nations to bend to his preferences on issues beyond trade. Imports from Thailand and Cambodia are slated to face among the Trump administration’s heaviest levies, 36 percent, if the countries do not reach a trade deal with the U.S. by Aug. 1.

Trump made his announcement Saturday while visiting Scotland to play golf at his course in Turnberry, a trip that has attracted both supporters and protesters.

His public intervention in the Thailand-Cambodia conflict raises pressure on the two countries, but the outcome is far from clear.

Cambodia called for an “immediate ceasefire” on Friday. But Thai officials have tempered their response. Thailand “agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place,” Phumtham, the acting Thai prime minister, posted on Facebook on Saturday after Trump’s announcement. “However, Thailand would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side.”

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa also said Saturday that Cambodia must be the first to suspend hostilities since Thailand accuses Cambodia of initiating the conflict. Sangiampongsa earlier turned down the prospect of third-party mediation, saying that negotiations must be bilateral.

In three days of fighting, the clashes have killed at least 33 people. Thirteen Cambodians and 20 Thais have died, according to the Associated Press, and most of those killed have been civilians.

The conflict has caused wide disruption in the area, and more than 168,000 people living near the border have been displaced. Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said Saturday that 37,635 Cambodians were forced to relocate. About 131,000 people on the Thai side have also fled their homes, and Thailand has declared martial law in eight border districts.