Aeroflot cancels dozens of flights after computer systems hacked

By Greg Sullivan Bloomberg

Russia opened a criminal investigation into a hacking attack against Aeroflot PJSC’s information systems that resulted in dozens of the airline’s flights being canceled or delayed on Monday.

The Prosecutor General’s Office said it was investigating the unauthorized access of Aeroflot’s computer systems, according to the Interfax news service. It didn’t indicate who might be behind the attack.

Aeroflot said at least 50 flights into and out of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport were canceled and others delayed due to a failure in its IT systems, according to statements on the state-owned airline’s Telegram channel.

The Zhukovsky International Airport in the Moscow region also said there were issues accessing its website, but that flights were operating on schedule, Interfax reported. It was unclear if the incident was related to the hack.

Russian airports have faced major disruptions in recent months due to the threat from Ukrainian drones. Earlier this month, airlines canceled 485 flights and delayed 1,900 others in response to drone attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg. Moscow also faced major air traffic disruptions on May 7-8 due to drones, when multiple world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping were traveling to the capital for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.