Commentary: Seahawks fan favorite Jake Bobo in another battle to make roster

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Money, cowbell, Bobo. All things people want more of.

Seahawks fans have made it abundantly clear about the third one.

Jake Bobo may not be the most athletic receiver in the NFL. His stat sheet never shines like some of the league’s elite pass-catchers. But there’s something about an undrafted, out-of-nowhere impact player whose last name, as Jake puts it, “is fun to say.”

Just a few weeks into his rookie year in 2023, T-shirts with the words “More Bobo” emblazoned on the front were selling online. That phrase would soon pop up on message boards heaping praise on the UCLA product.

Plays such as the toe-tapping touchdown catch he made against the Cardinals two Octobers ago certainly boosted his popularity. But his blocking and special teams ability are what kept him on the field.

When I mentioned that Pro Football Focus gave him the best run-blocking grade among wide receivers in the NFL two years ago, he gave a “that’s what I’m talking about!”

Not too many receivers get pumped about blocking, I said.

“Hey, listen. You gotta have some self-awareness,” he replied.

Good answer. Even better segue.

Bobo is a long way from a lock to make the Seahawks’ final roster. Doesn’t matter that he has had two seasons in the books or that he’s one of the more recognizable players on the squad. The receivers room at the VMAC is crowded these days.

You got Jaxon-Smith Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the de facto 1-2-3 on the depth chart. But you also have rookie Tory Horton showing out in training camp, with the fifth-round draft pick making a series of snags in the middle of the field and on deep balls. Throw in return specialist Steven Sims, and that 53-man starts to look as cramped as a Twister board for a guy such as Bobo.

This isn’t lost on him.

“I’ve been here three years, for three camps, and it’s the same exact thing,” said Bobo,who had 19 receptions his rookie year and 13 last season. “Now, my rookie year, was I just fighting for my life trying to stay alive? Yes. But we’ve got a lot of talent in the receivers room. Guys who can play special teams. Guys who want to get the ball in their hands that can make plays.”

Bobo stresses that he’s tight with his fellow receivers and that the competition is only bringing out the best in one another. But that competition has a chance to end with Bobo not being in a Seahawks uniform in the season opener vs. the 49ers. Key word there is “chance.” It’s not a guarantee or even necessarily a probability.

On Friday, a few minutes after praising what Horton had done in practice, Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald was asked what that might mean for Bobo.

His response?

“Jake’s an integral part of our football team. Talk about identity, how he plays on special teams, his clutchness catching the ball – the guy has incredible hands,” Macdonald said. “And then now with how we’re going to be blocking on the perimeter, I mean, we’re gonna want 19 out there push-crackin’ safeties and doing all those things, too. He brings a lot to the table.”

The Seahawks’ new offense – their third in the past three years – will have an emphasis on running the football. And when you have a guy who can block for said runners, his chances to make the team increase. But back to that self-awareness – Bobo knows he’s in a battle. A friendly one, but a battle nonetheless.

“I obviously want to be here. I want to play for the Seahawks, but if that’s not the case, that’s not the case,” said Bobo, adding that if he works hard things will fall into place. “But like I said, I’m not really worried about that right now. Now in a couple weeks? Then I’ll be a little worried about it … when it comes down to the end of August cut line. But we’ve got such a great group. We’re just trying to take care of each other right now.”

Bobo isn’t well-liked just because of his rags-to-receptions story. He is one of the more engaging, laid-back players on the team as well.

Fans want him to succeed every bit as much as he does. But it’s production, not popularity that will earn him a spot with the Seahawks. The organization has gone through significant changes the past three years. One constant? Jake Bobo fighting like hell to survive.