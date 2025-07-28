Design Recipes: Green with envy

A statement green chair is accented with a toss pillow with green accents. (Provided photo/TNS) (Provided photo)

Green is a color that is both warm and cozy, a citrus color with lots of yellow undertones that can be used in several different ways. Green is a versatile accent color that doesn’t offend and is a luxurious accent color when used in purposeful ways.

When looking to infuse green into your décor, here are some top tips.

Do

Do pair green with natural elements such as wood, rattan and greenery.

Do pair green with contrast colors such as black, cream and chocolate brown.

Do incorporate greenery and green elements such as trees and foliage into your interior space.

Do layer various shades of green, such as tints, tones and shades.

Do use green with bold finishes such as black and brass.

Don’t

Don’t use dark shades of green in small areas as it may make a space feel too small or overwhelming.

Don’t overlook incorporating green with key accessories such as artwork and toss pillows.

Don’t overlook light shades of green such as pastel, which can be soft and welcoming if looking for a clean, fresh look.

Don’t ignore using green as a statement color such as key furniture elements to help anchor a space.

Don’t blend too many shades of green in a small space. If working in a small room, look to use a maximum of three shades.