Person gets leg stuck on Cowlitz County Fair Ferris wheel

By Matthew Esnayra Daily News (Longview, Wash.)

LONGVIEW, Wash. – Authorities say a fairgoer suffered a leg injury Saturday night while riding the Ferris wheel at the Cowlitz County Fair.

Crews from the Longview Fire Department were sent to the fairgrounds, located at 1900 Seventh Ave., at about 7:57 p.m., for a person who had a “traumatic injury to the leg,” while on the ride, according to Eric Koreis, a battalion chief with the department.

He said the unnamed fairgoer had a leg outside the gondola, and it was snagged by a metal bar.

Koreis said the patient was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center for medical attention.

He declined to comment on the type of injury, as well as the person’s identity – including age and sex – due to privacy laws.

Broadcastify – a website that allows users to listen to police, fire department and EMS dispatches like a police scanner – initially show first responders were called to a report of a 13-year-old breaking their leg.