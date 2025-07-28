Shooting on South Hill injures two people

Two young men were shot and wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on the upper South Hill, officers said.

Both were older teens who were taken to the hospital by private vehicles rather than ambulance.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the area of the South Hill bluff overlook near 57th Avenue and South Hatch Road. One of the men was critically injured.

In a news release, Spokane Police Sgt. Teresa Fuller said the investigation is ongoing and investigators have asked people with information or surveillance footage to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.