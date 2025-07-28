Two people killed, several others wounded in shooting at Reno casino

By Summer Lin Los Angeles Times

A gunman opened fire Monday morning at one of Reno’s biggest casino and hotel complexes, killing two people and injuring several others before being taken into custody by police.

The violence rocked Reno’s sprawling resort district and left investigators trying to piece together what happened and determine a motive of the shooting.

The shooting reportedly occurred at the parking of the Grand Sierra Resort.

Reno Police officers responded around 7:25 a.m. to a report of an active shooter at the resort, according to the department. Officers shot the suspect within minutes of arriving on the scene. Several people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The suspect is in custody, officials said. Reno police sealed off the area near the casino and urged people to stay away.

Police Chief Kathryn Vance said during a Monday news conference that some victims drove themselves to the hospital and the motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

“All of the shooting happened outside of the casino, most of it occurred near the valet area. But the scene does extend over to the north side,” she added.

Michael Sisco, who was staying at the resort, told CNN that he was heading outside when he heard “unmistakable gunshots” in “rapid succession.”

“I looked out the window and saw people running,” Sisco said.

One person had been shot and crawled to a nearby car and lay on the ground, he said.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal that two people were killed and at least four others were in critical conditions.

“It could have been much, much worse,” Schieve said. “We don’t know yet quite how it started or who was involved.”

In a statement, Schieve acknowledged “it is very early in the investigation and details are scarce.”

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo confirmed that the Nevada Department of Public Safety is helping local authorities with the investigation.

“While we wait for more information, please join Donna and me in praying for the victims and their families and for our brave first responders,” he said.

Reno Councilmember Devon Reese also spoke out after the shooting.

“Tragically, lives were lost this morning in Reno during another act of senseless gun violence,” he wrote in a social media post. “My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our community. Reno is strong – but we are not immune to the gun violence sweeping our nation. We cannot accept this as normal. Not here. Not anywhere.”

The Grand Sierra Resort is one of the biggest hotel and casino complexes in Reno. The 27-story building has nearly 2,000 rooms as well as casinos, spas and restaurants. It was previously branded the MGM and later the Bally’s hotel and resort.

The resort issued a statement saying it was “heartbroken by the senseless violence that occurred in our parking area earlier today.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the swift and courageous response by our armed security team, whose immediate actions helped prevent further harm,” the statement said. “We also want to thank the Reno Police Department for their rapid assistance and coordination, which was instrumental in quickly eliminating the threat and protecting lives.”

The hotel remained in full operation Monday.

