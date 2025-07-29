A Grip on Sports: Ryne Sandberg was a Spokane legend in so many ways – and in so many stories

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Talk with anyone from Spokane of a certain age and they probably have a story to tell you about Ryne Sandberg. A story about playing with or against him. A story about a conversation on the street, at an event or in a grocery store line. A story about growing up in Spokane or his family or his days at North Central High. And, I’m sure, those stories were told again Monday after Sandberg’s death at age 65 was made public.

•••••••

• Sandberg was a Spokane institution, in a way. A part of a troika of late-1970s high school athletes who not only made a mark in our community but worldwide. Who, along with Shadle Park’s Mark Rypien and Gonzaga Prep’s John Stockton, could have been on a local Mount Rushmore if one had been carved out of a North Side hill.

All were exceptional high school athletes. But it was Sandberg who was first.

The first to be a Parade All-American in football. The first to be offered, and accept, a football scholarship to Washington State. And the first to be drafted, and sign, with a professional team. That would be the Philadelphia Phillies. In 1978. The beginning of what would become a Hall of Fame career.

You know the story. The famous trade to the Cubs, a throw-in, really, in a deal for two high-profile shortstops. The coming out National League MVP year of 1984. The continuing career, much of which reached every home in America via WGN, that exceeded all but one or two of baseball’s best second basemen. The minor league managerial apprenticeship. His Hall of Fame induction in 2005. A short stint as the Phillies’ manager.

And his recent open-and-straightforward experience with prostate cancer.

Through it all, Sandberg was Spokane’s. Not in the sense of Stockton or Rypien, who finished their professional careers and returned to their hometown, becoming part of the place’s marrow. But in the city’s oral history.

Over the past 40 years, those of us intertwined with Spokane’s sports scene have heard, and re-told, stories of Sandberg’s youth. Of his preternatural ability as a shortstop even at a young age. Of his will-o’-the-wisp ability to avoid a tackle. Of his toughness on the basketball court.

And of his unbendable will. How he was focused from an early age on making it big on a big stage, whatever and wherever that happened to be. He did. And did it in a city starved for successful baseball heroes.

As Sandberg was building his 1984 season, legendary Cubs’ broadcaster Harry Caray professed his opinion if Sandberg led Chicago to the postseason for the first time since 1945, the second baseman would never have to buy a beer in the town the rest of his life.

Caray was probably right. And probably would have been right if he had been more expansive, including any pub anywhere with at least one Cub fan around.

Sandberg’s life after his baseball career ended in 1997 didn’t bring him back to Spokane. Arizona, sure. Minor league towns too. Philadelphia, where he managed the Phillies for parts of three seasons. And, of course, Chicago.

But there were sightings. And an unbreakable connection to Spokane through stories. Including one of my own.

In 1990 Rick Betz was putting together a new Spokane event. A 3-on-3 basketball tourney called Hoopfest. A promotional video was to be shot at KXLY.

At the time Betz and I were part of a committee trying to build a multi-court basketball facility in Spokane. The committee’s business plan had been sent to Sandberg, Stockton and Rypien for endorsements. And Betz also reached out to the trio to help jumpstart Hoopfest’s first-year signups.

All said yes. The script called for the three superstars – they were at the height of their pro careers – to be paired with a youngster highlighting the present and future of Spokane sports. Betz knew my eldest son Tyler, knew he was a baseball nut and asked if he would participate as Sandberg’s partner.

The answer was yes. We still have a copy of the video. And we still have one behind-the-scenes memory. See, Ty wasn’t the most outgoing of 5-year-olds. Sandberg? He wasn’t the most outgoing of athletes. Their interaction was stilted at best. To his credit, Rypien realized this. Realized how awed Ty was by meeting one of his heroes. And broke the ice between them. Got a short, but meaningful, conversation going about infield play.

Ty doesn’t really remember it. I do. And I remember the smile on his face as he connected with a person who walked the same ground he would walk. And, like many Spokane folks, gave him a Ryne Sandberg story to tell the rest of his life.

•••

WSU: No, Sandberg didn’t honor his 1978 letter-of-intent with the Cougars. There was money to be made in pro baseball. Just like there was money to be made in other spots for former Washington State wide receivers this season. Which leaves the Cougs with, well, what exactly at the spot? Greg Woods tries to answer that in his sixth position preview before Wednesday’s start of preseason camp. … Speaking of former WSU players, quarterback Cam Ward is in the NFL spotlight as the first pick of the draft. Well, not really. And that’s the story. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we’re thinking of Deion Sanders today. Colorado’s coach announced Monday his offseason battle with bladder cancer. His doctor said he was cured. As someone who has an immediate family member that has dealt with bladder cancer and its comings and goings throughout his body for about 20 years, “cured” can be an elusive goal. Still, it is good that Sanders is talking about a cancer that oftentimes doesn’t get the attention it merits. … John Canzano has a mailbag from Monday in which he answers some hard questions. And some angry ones. … We can pass along another Oregon State position preview. The specialists are highlighted today. There are four positions to watch as well. … Oregon held a local media day yesterday. Dan Lanning talked. So did players. And the Oregonian kicked off position previews from the Ducks. Quarterbacks. Running backs. Tight ends. Wide receivers. Offensive line. … Utah has a bunch of questions as camp starts. … Utah State seems to be in good hands. … Can UCLA sustain its buzz? And can a Bruin win a lawsuit with the NCAA? … Once again, USC enters camp with an eye on improving its defense. … One Arizona State player will show his commitment permanently. … There are 10 Arizona returnees one should watch closely. … The Boise State offense is now built around the quarterback. … Funny, Fresno State’s is now built around a running back. … San Diego State has opened its practice sidelines to season-ticket holders. … In basketball news, the male players in the Big 12 are making a lot of money. … Recruiting never stops. Ask Colorado State.

Gonzaga: The Zags certainly are not one of the NCAA-title favorites heading into the season. Unless you consider tied for the 15th-best odds a favorite.

Idaho: The Vandals had a need for a starting quarterback. Enter Fresno State transfer Joshua Wood. He will enter camp as the presumptive starter. Peter Harriman has more things to watch when camp begins. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State and Montana have combined for five possible Shrine Game players. … Bryce Erickson has stepped down from his assistant coaching position at Montana just before preseason camp begins, citing family commitments.

Mariners: I got a text last night from a former S-R colleague. He was adamant the M’s need at the trade deadline is more offense. And who can really argue? They do, even if they had enough Monday night to get past the A’s 3-1 in West Sacramento. All I’m saying is they also need more bullpen help to not overtax the end-of-game arms they have now. Will they actually add any more pieces? … Of course, Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners can gamble they have enough pieces to meet their goals. That type of gambling is not only accepted but encouraged among small market teams. There are other types of gambling, including by fans on their phones in the stands, that are also encouraged. That baseball makes money from. But it comes with a cost. And not just to those placing losing bets. The game’s trust is at risk. The most recent gambling scandal enveloped another Cleveland player Monday. And doesn’t look to be slowing down.

Seahawks: The first day of pads at any football practice, from Pee-Wee to the NFL, is always a big day. The Seahawks’ workout Monday was no different. Everyone was excited, though it was the defense that had the most to celebrate. … Can Jake Bobo make the roster once again? And make even more contributions? … There are rookies on the field once again making their mark.

Storm: Skylar Diggins had a triple-double before the third quarter of Seattle’s Monday win over host Connecticut was finished.

•••

• I know a person who once coached Sandberg. Others who played with him at North Central. More who played against him, including one in the State baseball title game. People who really liked him, others who walked the other side of the fence. In other words, the same story about anyone with a high profile in a small town. And make no mistake about it, Spokane’s sports scene has a small-town feel. Everyone knows everyone. And has stories to tell. Until later …