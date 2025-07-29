EPA moves to end climate regulation under Clean Air Act

By Jake Spring and Anusha Mathur washington post

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday unveiled a proposal to rescind the landmark legal opinion that underpins virtually all of its regulations to curb climate change.

The move would end EPA regulations on greenhouse gases emitted by vehicles from lightweight cars to heavy-duty trucks, while also undercutting rules that limit power plant emissions and control the release of methane by oil and gas companies. The EPA’s new proposal argues that Congress, in the Clean Air Act, does not give the agency the authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.

If the rule takes effect, it would immediately reverse the vehicle regulations and spark a legal battle that probably would take years. Should the Trump administration prevail in court, the rule would severely limit the ability of future presidents to curb fossil fuel emissions.

“If finalized, today’s announcement would amount to the largest deregulatory action in the history of the United States,” EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said Tuesday at a truck dealership in Indianapolis.

The EPA released what is known as the “endangerment finding” in 2009. It concluded that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, establishing a legal basis to regulate them as air pollutants under the Clean Air Act.

The EPA’s latest proposal seeks to revise the agency’s own past interpretation of the Clean Air Act.

“We do not have that power on our own to decide as an agency that we are going to combat global climate change because we give ourselves that power,” Zeldin said, referencing Congress’s ability to enact laws.

“This is not just an attack on science but on common sense,” said Zealan Hoover, a former senior adviser to the EPA administrator under President Joe Biden. “The National Climate Assessment provides over 2,000 pages of detailed evidence that climate change harms our health and welfare, but you can also ask the millions of Americans who have lost their homes and livelihoods to extreme fires, floods and storms that are only getting worse.”

Zeldin said that he aims to balance economic growth with environmental protection and that the EPA remains committed to preserving clean air and water.

Automakers and the oil industry praised the proposal, emphasizing that consumers should have a right to choose between gas, hybrid or electric cars rather than having the government dictate the market.

Ford said in a statement that it appreciated President Donald Trump and Zeldin’s work to “address the imbalance between current emissions standards and customer choice” but added that the government should establish a new standard.

“America needs a single, stable standard to foster business planning. The standard should align with science and customer choice, reduce carbon emissions by getting more stringent over time, and grow American manufacturing,” the statement said.

The American Petroleum Institute, an oil lobby group, said the tailpipe rules would have effectively banned gasoline-powered vehicles and that it hoped to work with the administration on policies to balance affordable transportation with emissions reductions.

The endangerment finding has long been a target of libertarians and many conservatives seeking to cut back regulations they see as burdensome.

Myron Ebell, chairman of the American Lands Council, a conservative advocacy group, said the repeal is key to cementing Trump’s energy legacy.

“Trump undid the Obama regs, and then Biden undid the Trump regs and redid the Obama regs, and now Trump is undoing the Biden regs and redoing them,” said Ebell, who led the transition team for the EPA during Trump’s first administration. “If the endangerment finding is withdrawn, then this ping-pong match will be much harder for a future Democratic administration, or a green Republican president, to undo.”

The roughly 300-page proposal focuses on legal arguments, while also citing “billions of dollars in regulatory costs on American businesses and consumers.” It also questions the scientific consensus on climate change, including the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports that are widely considered the gold standard for climate science.

“They are fringe arguments. They do not have credibility, and they go against the established science,” said Rachel Cleetus, a policy analyst and economist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, an advocacy group.

The Department of Energy also released on Tuesday a report that “concludes that CO2-induced warming appears to be less damaging economically than commonly believed” and “U.S. policy actions are expected to have undetectably small direct impacts on the global climate.” EPA cited the report in its proposal.

While the EPA under Zeldin has argued that vehicle regulations stemming from the endangerment finding have cost more than $1 trillion, critics say that estimate fails to account for the benefits of avoiding emissions. Under Biden, the agency said that benefits of such regulations would outweigh the costs by $1 trillion through 2055, when including effects like avoided premature deaths and hospital visits from respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

The endangerment finding has been at the center of the political fight over climate change for more than 15 years. In 2007, the Supreme Court ruled in Massachusetts v. EPA that the agency had the authority to regulate carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases as pollutants under the Clean Air Act. The EPA issued the endangerment finding two years later, and then established carbon limits for vehicles and power plants.

Experts say that going after the endangerment finding is a risky legal move. But if the administration is successful, it would eliminate the key hurdle to implementing Trump’s energy agenda.

“They think this is a holy grail to get rid of the whole thing in one fell swoop as opposed to having to weaken regulations one by one,” said Richard Revesz, law professor at New York University and former administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. “It’s like betting on this big thing, but if you lose, you end up empty-handed.”

Revesz said that he was surprised by the swath of arguments the EPA made, characterizing them as “haphazardly thrown together.”

“They just kind of pile it on, maybe hoping that one of them will stick,” Revesz said. “Both the breadth of this argument about the Clean Air Act and the kitchen sink approach were somewhat surprising. It’s kind of unlike what government agencies do; it’s more like what bad litigants do.”

Kenny Stein, vice president for policy at the conservative Institute for Energy Research, said the Supreme Court’s ruling in Massachusetts v. EPA made a shaky legal argument and has been undermined by more recent rulings.

A 2022 Supreme Court ruling struck down Obama-era power plant rules, saying that in order for an agency to exercise a broad new authority - such as regulating greenhouse gases - Congress needs to explicitly give it that authority.

“With the massive change in the complexion of the Supreme Court, I think that if the case got to the Supreme Court on this topic, Massachusetts v. EPA would be overruled pretty comprehensively,” Stein said.

The EPA’s proposal now enters a 45-day period for public comments, after which the agency must respond before submitting the final version.

“We want to hear from the American public to finalize a regulation that not only proposes to rescind the endangerment finding, but all greenhouse gas emissions that followed on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles,” Zeldin said.

Revesz said that manufacturers are not likely to stop investing in electric vehicle technology overnight, but he anticipates a marked slowdown after the proposal’s final version is released.

Speakers alongside Zeldin at the announcement in Indiana highlighted the automotive industry as a driver of the state’s economy.

“It’s important to understand that what today truly represents, not just a course correction, but a reaffirmation of common sense government and moving away from regulatory overreach,” Indiana Secretary of Energy and Natural Resources Suzanne Jaworowski said.

Environmental groups have vowed to challenge the repeal. David Doniger, senior attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group, said his group plans to submit comments and take the EPA to court if they are not addressed.

“The law unambiguously includes greenhouse gases as air pollutants, and the law unambiguously makes it clear that the endangerment and contribution findings limit that to public health and science issues, not to broad economic and policy issues,” Doniger said. “When they assert the opposite, they will lose.”

Doniger said that EPA’s rule could have long-term effects, even if it does not hold up in court. At a minimum there will be “another generation of dirty cars put on the road” as companies offer more high-polluting cars while the issue is being litigated.

“You’re asking the American people who are living through wildfires, floods, hurricanes, heat domes and so on, not to believe what they’re going through, not to believe their own eyes,” Doniger said. “At some point what they’re claiming is going to appear to people to be mind-bogglingly false and out of touch.”