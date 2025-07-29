The time Ryne Sandberg, baseball legend, considered playing quarterback at Nebraska

By Sam McKewon Omaha World-Herald

OMAHA, Neb. – Baseball hall of famer and Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg died Monday after a battle with cancer.

The 1984 National League MVP, Sandberg quickly became one of baseball’s most popular players in the 1980s, emerging as a star just as WGN – where the Cubs appeared almost daily – became a cable superstation around America. Sandberg was a fixture at second base for 15 years in Wrigley Field.

In the late 1970s, though, Sandberg was one of the best high school quarterbacks in the nation, a triple-option wizard at North Central High School who won Parade All-American honors.

He chose pro baseball, which included some minor league games at Rosenblatt Stadium as a member of the Oklahoma City 89ers.

But for a brief moment, Sandberg, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, entertained playing college football. And while he signed a letter of intent to do so at Washington State – where he would have played for former Husker assistant coach Jim Walden – he entertained considerable interest from Nebraska and coach Tom Osborne.

“They recruited me the whole time,” Sandberg told The Daily Oklahoman in 1987, when he was inducted into the 89er Hall of Fame. “I met Osborne. He came out to see me and everything, the whole works.

“But I picked Washington State because it was close to home, about an hour and a half drive from Spokane. Another thing was that I didn’t know whether I’d end up playing baseball or football later on, so Washington State was good because they had a decent football program and a real good baseball program.”

The Huskers had just flipped baseball coaches from Tony Sharpe – the Rushville, Nebraska, native who’d had the job for 30 years and juggled it with 16 years as a basketball assistant, including for Fred Hoiberg’s grandfather, Jerry Bush – to John Sanders, who’d have some of his best teams in his first decade as NU’s skipper. Washington State had gone to the College World Series in 1976.

So NU lost out on Sandberg as the football player. Washington State lost out on Sandberg as a two-sport star when the Philadelphia Phillies selected him in a later round of the 1978 MLB draft. By 1981, after his lone Triple-A season with Oklahoma City, he played a few games with the Phillies. Philly traded Sandberg to the Cubs in January 1982.

Three seasons later, Sandberg was one of the best players in baseball.

He returned to Rosenblatt in 2010 as the manager of the Iowa Cubs.

As for Nebraska’s quarterback job, the Huskers signed Bruce Mathison in 1978. He’s throw 276 more passes in the NFL than he did at NU, in part because the Huskers’ starter, as Mathison was winding up his career, ranks among the best Nebraska QBs : Turner Gill. He, too, was a dual-sport star in high school. Instead of signing with the Chicago White Sox out of high school, Gill chose to play college football, becoming a Husker legend.