Cole Messina delivers go-ahead hit in seventh, Spokane Indians edge Hillsboro 3-2

The Spokane Indians have played a lot of close, low-scoring games in July. With two games left in the month, why would Wednesday’s contest be any different?

Cole Messina delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning and the Indians edged the Hillsboro Hops 3-2 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (17-15) trailed 2-1 entering the seventh. Andy Perez drew a lead-off walk and scored on Aidan Longwell’s one-out double. Messina followed with a single and Longwell scored, but Hillsboro (9-23) cut off the throw and nabbed Messina at second.

Davis Palermo got the win with two shutout innings of relief and Fidel Ulloa picked up his second save, striking out the side in the ninth.

It was an eventful game for Indians starting pitcher Konner Eaton.

On the third pitch of the game, Eaton took a line drive from Cristofer Torin directly off his left calf, sending the 6-foot-3 lefty to the ground. He laid on the field writhing in pain for several minutes and was attended to by trainers. Eventually, Eaton was able to test the leg and stay in the game.

“I really tried to field the ball, and I wanted to field the ball,” Eaton said. “But, you know, I think it was about 100 (mph) off the bat. … It was just a big adrenaline rush.”

He issued a five-pitch walk to the next batter, Jansel Luis, but retired the next three in order to escape the inning unscathed – except for the bruise on his leg.

“I was just trying to battle and see if I can go out there and help my team get a win,” he said.

With two on and two down in the second, Torin smoked another one up the middle – but this time Eaton reacted and snagged the liner to end the inning.

“That time, I think it was just a little more of reaction time,” he said. “But, you know, I’m happy that one didn’t hit me in arm as well.”

It stayed scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Messina was hit by a pitch and stole second. With two down, Jesus Bugarin laced a double to the wall in left-center and Messina jogged home without a throw.

Eaton tossed five shutout innings but ran out of gas in the sixth.

He gave up a leadoff double, then walked Junior Franco. With two down, No. 8 hitter Modeifi Marte lined a double into the right-field corner to knock in both runners.

Eaton gave up four hits and a season-high-tying five walks with four strikeouts over six innings. He threw 91 pitches, just 49 for strikes.

“It’s happened two weeks in a row,” Eaton said of allowing sixth-inning rallies. “I just think I need to make sure I’m able to finish my innings. … I had two outs both times, and just an unfortunate double (Wednesday), and last time was an unfortunate homer.”

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Former Indians star and longtime MLB veteran Ian Kinsler is scheduled to throw out the first pitch.