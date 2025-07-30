Ex-WWE boss Vince McMahon cited for reckless driving in 3-car crash in Connecticut

By David Matthews New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was cited for reckless driving following a multi-car crash last week in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said McMahon was driving one of three vehicles involved in a collision near Westport around 9:22 a.m. last Thursday.

McMahon, in a 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed reportedly rear-ended another vehicle, a 2023 BMW 430, before crashing into a wooden beam guardrail on Route 15. The third vehicle, a 2020 Ford Fusion, was traveling in the opposite direction and was hit by debris from the initial crash. Each driver was wearing their seat belt and no injuries were reported.

TMZ Sports reported the crash caused the airbags in the Bentley and BMW to deploy. All three vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

The wrestling mogul, 79, was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely, resulting in an accident. The address listed for McMahon on the police report is the former WWE headquarters in Samford, according to WTNH.

McMahon resigned as chairman and CEO of the WWE in June 2022 amid an investigation into allegations he paid hush money to a former employee to hide their affair. In 2024, he was accused of sexually abusing and defecating on Janel Greant, a WWE employee, and was the subject of a federal sex traffic investigation. He’s denied the allegations.

His court date for the collision was set for late August.