Illinois zoo announces birth of Amur leopard cubs, among the world’s rarest big cats

Mina, an Amur leopard at Brookfield Zoo Chicago, gave birth to two cubs on July 14. (Brookfield Zoo Chicago/TNS)

By Cam’ron Hardy Chicago Tribune Chicago Tribune

Two Amur leopards, members of an endangered species, were born at Brookfield Zoo Chicago on July 14, the zoo announced Tuesday.

Zoo officials say both cubs and Mina, the 8-year-old first-time mother, appear to be healthy and are being kept in a private habitat in the zoo.

The cubs’ father, Sasha, was born at Brookfield Zoo in 2020. Mina arrived at the zoo in October 2021.

There are believed to be less than 100 Amur leopards in the world, making them among the world’s rarest big cats, the zoo said in a news release.

“While the exact number of Amur leopards remaining in the wild is unknown, we do know the species has been in steady decline,” said Mark Wanner, associate vice president of animal care and conservation. “Each birth represents a critical opportunity to help ensure this extraordinary animal doesn’t disappear forever.”

Amur leopards, native to the forests of eastern Russia, flourish in cold weather, the zoo said, and Chicago will mimic their natural habitat come winter.

Public viewing will be allowed once the animals are strong and ready to explore, the zoo said.