Locally: Mead’s Simon Rosselli among several locals to shine in summer track and field events

From staff reports

It’s been a medal-winning summer for Spokane-area track and field athletes at national meets.

Simon Rosselli, the throws standout from Mead, took second in the discus at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, representing Iron Wood Throws.

In the high school championship division, Rosselli had a throw of 203 feet, 10¾ inches with a 1.6 kilogram implement. He also competed in the under-20 division with a 1.75kg discus, taking fourth (196-4).

Other athletes representing Spokane Speed Academy and Valley Flash just returned from the USATF National Junior Olympics in Savannah, Georgia.

Westin Madden, a recent Valley Christian graduate with no club affiliation, took third in the boys 17-18 age division in the 3,000 meters, finishing in 9 minutes, 14.20 seconds. He also took sixth in the 1,500 (4:06.58).

Madden plans to compete in track and cross country at George Fox University.

The Spokane Speed Academy also sent athletes to Georgia.

Colby Shamblin took second in javelin (198-7) in boys 17-18.

Avery Peters was sixth in the 3,000 (9:17.74) in boys 17-18.

Ezra Week took seventh in the long jump (22-7¼) in boys 17-18.

Michael Surprise was eighth in the pole vault (13-3¾) in boys 17-18.

In girls 15-16, Laine Gardner placed third in the 400 (55.90) in girls 15-16. She also ran on a 4x100 relay with Kyra Brantner, Kira Ritter and Alisa Messing that took fourth (47.83) and on a 4x400 with Messing, Ritter and Natalie Wright that was seventh (3:58.30).

Makenna Ritter took fourth in the girls 17-18 400 (55.97) and teamed with Allie Knoop, Kali Rothrock and Miyoko Marcoux for fourth in the 4x400 (3:51.57).

Brantner placed seventh in the triple jump (36-2¾).

Fiona Anderson was third in the girls 15-16 pole vault (11-2¼).

Vantage Morrison took third in the boys 17-18 decathlon with 5,841 points. The winner had 5,939.

Morrison won the high jump (5-10¾), took second in the 110 hurdles (15.39) and was fourth in the 400 (52.82).

Morrison teamed with Ezra Week, Aidan Grenier and Triston Bates to take sixth in the 17-18 4x100 (42.97).

Valley Flash was well represented. Winston Schroder, who lives in Florida but returns to Spokane to compete in the summer, won the decathlon in boys 15-16. He finished with 6,729 points.

Schroder had five firsts, winning in the 100 (10.89), long jump (22-3½), shot put (42-1½), 100 hurdles (15.45) and discus (125-8). He was second in pole vault (12-11½) , 400 (51.45) and javelin (164-3).

Lucas Croswhite took fifth in the boys 17-18 decathlon with 5,736 points. He was second in the 100 (11.28), fourth in the long jump (20-5¾) and fifth in the javelin (135-6).

Quinn Lipke took fourth in boys 17-18 javelin (176-9).

Jordan Oswald took first in boys 11-12 1,500 (4:33.57) and second in the 800 (2:14.66).

All medal winners earn All-American honors.

College football

Following an All-Big Sky season as a junior, Eastern Washington’s DaJean Wells has earned preseason All-American recognition from FCS Football Central. Wells was slated on the All-American third-team defense by the publication, released last Thursday.

The Seattle native earned an All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2024 after posting 12 pass breakups, ranking second in the conference and 16th in the FCS. Wells totaled 32 tackles, making 22 solo.

Entering his senior season, Wells has played in 38 games, making 13 starts including 10 in 2024. He has 55 total tackles in his EWU career.

Golf

Eastern Washington will host a golf camp on Aug. 5 Tuesday at The Plains Golf Course in Cheney. EWU coach Russell Grove will lead the camp, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The camp includes a nine-hole playing lesson, range session, lunch and a presentation on college golf recruiting. Cost for the camp is $250.

For more information, visit ewumensgolf.totalcamps.com