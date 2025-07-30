Mariners drop series to Athletics on off night for Bryan Woo

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

Seattle Times staff

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Another frustrating offensive night that wasn’t helped by a substandard performance from Bryan Woo suddenly didn’t feel so bad for the Mariners.

To be clear, the Mariners lost on Wednesday night, falling 5-4 to the Athletics, dropping two of three games in their final series with the A’s this season and finishing their seven-game road trip a disappointing 3-4.

But the night didn’t feel as much like a loss as it could have when in the seventh inning news broke of the Mariners reaching agreement on a trade to acquire third baseman Eugenio Suarez, bringing his 36 home runs and “Good Vibes Only,” back to Seattle.

It’s an aggressive move by the M’s front office in the hope the reunion can spark an offense that has scored four runs or less in 10 of the past 11 games.

Mariners trade for slugger Suarez, reliever Ferguson

The Mariners finalized a deal to land their No. 1 target before the MLB trade deadline, reacquiring Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks , sources confirmed .

The Mariners are sending three prospects to Arizona in the deal: first baseman Tyler Locklear and two right-handed relievers, Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos, as MLB.com first reported.

The Mariners also acquired Caleb Ferguson, a 29-year-old left-handed reliever, from the Pittsburgh Pirates, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Jeter Martinez, a 19-year-old pitcher at Low-A Modesto, is going back to Pittsburgh in exchange, sources said.