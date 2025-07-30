Mariners, Eugenio Suárez reuniting in trade with Diamondbacks

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

The Mariners were finalizing a deal late Wednesday to land their No. 1 target before the MLB trade deadline, reacquiring third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Good vibes, indeed.

The 34-year-old Suárez was the most coveted hitter on the trading block. His return to Seattle gives the Mariners perhaps the best and deepest lineup in the American League, and it delivers on the promise from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto to bolster the Mariners’ chance at a playoff run.

Suárez, a free agent after this season, is in the midst of a career year, with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs, tied with Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the MLB lead.

The Mariners are sending three prospects to Arizona in the deal: first baseman Tyler Locklear and two right-handed relievers, Hunter Cranton and Juan Burgos, as MLB.com first reported.

ESPN was the first to report the Suárez trade late Wednesday, the second of the day for the Mariners.

Left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson joined the Mariners in Sacramento on Wednesday after being traded earlier in the day from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who completed a series Wednesday in San Francisco.

None of the three are ranked among the Mariners’ Top 10 prospects, per Baseball America.

Players involved were to complete standard medical exams before the trade was to be announced.

The Times’ Tim Booth contributed to this report.