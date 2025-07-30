Two Okanogan County homicide suspects arrested

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people they say were involved in a “brutal” killing of a local Tonasket man last week.

Law enforcement responded Thursday morning to a report of a man face down and beaten along North Pine Creek Road, a mile outside the city of Tonasket, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The Washington State Crime Lab was able to identify the man from his belongings as Joseph Dagnon.

When deputies went to check Dagnon’s residence, they designated the home as a secondary crime scene, the release said. Deputies were able to locate two suspects, Pedro Lopez and Jorge Gurolla-Garcia, near U.S. Highway 97 around Oroville. Lopez was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, and Gurolla-Garcia was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided at a later date.