Wolf from Togo Pack killed in response to cattle attacks

Washington wildlife officials have killed a wolf from a pack blamed for cattle deaths in Ferry County.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that agency staff killed an adult male wolf from the Togo pack territory on Wednesday.

The news came two days after WDFW Director Kelly Susewind approved killing one to two wolves from the area in response to a series of attacks on cattle.

The agency documented a total of three incidents that resulted in one confirmed dead calf, one confirmed injured calf and a probable dead calf. All of the attacks took place within a 30 day period.

It’s the first time this summer that WDFW has killed a wolf in response to conflicts with livestock. The agency considered but declined to authorize lethal removal for the Sherman Pack after a series of incidents in May. Officials later determined that the pack wasn’t responsible for the attacks.

Washington has at least 230 wolves across 43 packs. The Togo Pack had a minimum count of six wolves during the year-end count, including one breeding pair. Its territory is in the Kettle Range northwest of Kettle Falls.

Togo Pack wolves have had run-ins with livestock before, but this week’s lethal removal authorization was the first for the pack since 2022.

WDFW investigated the death of the first calf on July 11. Five days later, it looked into the injury of another. Both showed evidence consistent with a wolf attack, according to WDFW.

An additional dead calf turned up on July 24. WDFW classified that one as a “probable” wolf kill.

Nonlethal deterrent measures were in place, including range riding and removing livestock carcasses from the range.

Now that one wolf has been killed, WDFW is entering an evaluation period for the pack. If more attacks on cattle take place, the agency might move to kill another wolf.