Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for July 31, 2025

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Heads up: The application period for Idaho’s second big game controlled hunt drawing runs August 5-15 Tuesday through Aug. 15. Any hunter who drew a controlled big game hunt tag has until Thursday to buy it. Those that aren’t purchased will be available for a second drawing. To see available big game tags for the second application period, check out the Controlled Hunt Information webpage.

Tip of the week: Lake Wenatchee has opened for sockeye fishing with a daily limit of four fish. Although the run was downgraded from the original forecast of 94,000 to 46,000, there are still plenty of sockeye for recreational anglers. Unfortunately, the Lake Wenatchee State Park boat launch will not accommodate many boats and trailers and it gets crowded quickly during the sockeye season. Launching at the park is allowed beginning at 4 a.m. through Aug. 6 Wednesday, and then changes to 6:30 a.m. Many anglers are grumbling about the later hour, saying they are usually back to the dock with their limits of sockeye by then. But anglers are averaging only two sockeye each per day.

Fly fishing

Silver Bow Fly Shop said it has been doing well on the Spokane River on dry-dropper rigs with a chubby or a hopper on top and various caddis nymphs underneath. Try downsizing flies to entice some of the pickier fish. Nymph rigs have also been effective in the faster plunge pools and riffles. A heavy stone and caddis nymph are a good combination. There have been sporadic dry fly opportunities on small caddis and mayfly patterns, predominately in the low light hours.

The upper Spokane River above Barker Road and into Idaho has been providing some good opportunities for smallmouth bass. They don’t care about warm water temperatures, so they are a great option on some of these hot summer days.

Don’t expect epic fishing on the North Fork Coeur d’ Alene. Hoppers, ants, beetles, caddis and attractors will work, but knock off for the day when the water temperatures hit 68 degrees and the tubers come out. It is possible to sight-fish in some of the pools because of low water.

Nymphing has been producing bigger fish on the St. Joe River. Something like a perdigon or caddis pupa will be best, and a rubber leg stonefly is always worth trying.

Bass, carp and panfish rather than trout are going to provide the best fishing in area lakes. Carp fishing is a good option in the central part of the state. Banks Lake, the Snake River and the Columbia River are all good fisheries throughout the summer.

An exception to the generally poor summer trout fishing on lakes is Blue Lake in the Sinlahekin Valley, which is known for quality fishing for rainbows and browns. Selective gear rules are in effect.

Trout and kokanee

The Methow River is known for excellent fishing for rainbow and cutthroat trout and there is no limit on the number of brook trout you can take. Consult the Washington Sportfishing pamphlet to read about the regulations on different sections of the river.

Rufus Woods Reservoir triploid fishing has been good at times. Anglers can usually get their two-fish limits of rainbow at the upper net pens with bait on the bottom. Trolling above Chief Joseph Dam with a spinner tipped with a piece of worm can also be good. Trout there average 3 pounds, with much larger fish a good possibility.

Lake Roosevelt is planted with more than 700,000 triploid rainbow every year. Fishing at Spring Canyon, Keller, Fort Spokane and Jones Bay can be good from shore. Trolling from Spring Canyon all the way up to Keller can be excellent. Also, the walleye fishing can be excellent, and smallmouth bass are everywhere.

On the Columbia River (Below Highway 17 Bridge at Bridgeport), there is a short season, which ends Aug. 15, that allows anglers to keep 10 clipped rainbow triploid trout that were washed down from Rufus Woods. Barbless hooks are required, and all wild trout must be released.

Kokanee in Lake Chelan are abundant this year, but not overly large; most are less than 11 inches. Fish between Rocky Point and the Red Roofs (Chelan Shores condos), or across the lake off the Blue Roofs (Pleasant Beach condos). Go early as the lake gets choppy in the afternoon.

Steelhead and salmon

There is just one area on the Columbia (Rocky Reach to Wells Dam) that is open for salmon fishing. It is open Wednesday through Saturdays.

The first “King of the Confluence” chinook fishing tournament on the Snake River out of Lewiston will be held Aug. 18, the opening day of the chinook salmon season on the Snake River. Sponsored by Rogers Motors of Lewiston, this is historically one of the hottest fishing days of the year on the Snake. There will be cash prizes, a championship belt, and, of course, bragging rights, in three divisions – men, women and kids. Sign up at www.steelheadexpo.com. The tournament will include the Clearwater River from the mouth to the Memorial Bridge as well as the Snake River at the confluence and below where Idaho rules prevail. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife emergency rules will cover the rest of the Snake.

Spiny ray

Potholes Reservoir is known for its walleye fishing, but the bass and spiny ray fishing has been outstanding this season. Both largemouth and smallmouth bass are abundant and can be caught all over the reservoir. The bluegill are large and can be found all along the shorelines. Anglers target the bluegill and crappie near the habitat boxes that are scattered throughout the big reservoir.

Walleye are the main draw at Banks Lake and juvenile fish are abundant this season. Bottom bounce with a spinner and a nightcrawler or pull crank baits. Good places to try are the Clay Banks, below Steamboat Rock, Barker Flats and the Million Dollar Mile stretch below Rosebush. Smallmouth bass are everywhere along the shores of Banks, and there are also a lot of whitefish.

Not only has the smallmouth bass population boomed in Moses Lake this summer, but the largemouth appear to be increasing in numbers. A couple of good spots for both species has been Gaileys Island, which is within easy reach of the Lower Peninsula Park boat launch, and the reef near Cascade Park. When I was a kid, my uncle Pat and I would troll along the shore in 3 to 5 feet of water in these spots with a black and white River Runt plug and catch numerous 3- to 5-pound largemouth.

Roses Lake in the Okanogan has some shore access, including a new fishing pier. The lake has big schools of bluegill and perch and also crappie. It is also has some huge channel cats, and trout are planted there every spring.

Hunting

Idaho sage grouse and sandhill crane tags go on sale Friday on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m.

A total of 5,030 sage-grouse tags will be offered in 12 hunting zones across parts of southern Idaho, while 715 sandhill crane tags will be available for six hunting areas.

Idaho Fish and Game recently announced details on a new nonresident drawing for deer and elk tags for 2026.

The drawing replaces the traditional first-come, first-served sale that occurred online and at license and tag vendors. Another change is nonresident hunters will have to buy a 2026 nonresident hunting license to participate in the drawing for general season deer and elk tags. There will be no refunds for unsuccessful applicants. Hunters who apply for these tags remain eligible to apply for controlled hunt tags. Full details on the nonresident draw process will be provided by September.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com