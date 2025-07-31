Andy Grammer comes ‘Back Home’ on tour

From staff reports

Singer-songwriter Andy Grammer is bringing his array of hits to Spokane.

After busking in Santa Monica, California, Grammer quickly turned heads with his self-titled debut album in 2011. The album featured hits like his multi-platinum debut single, “Keep Your Head Up” as well as “Fine by Me.”

Grammer is also known for songs like “Honey, I’m Good,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah),” “Fresh Eyes,” and more.

Late last year, Grammer released his first record in five years, “Monster.”

Grammer’s song “Back Home” has become an unofficial theme song for Washington State University, particularly during football season. Grammer has previously played WSU’s Beasley Coliseum.

Grammer will be performing at Spokane Tribe Casino on Saturday. General admission tickets can be purchased through AXS for $57.05.