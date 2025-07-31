Decorated former MLB star Ian Kinsler returns to Spokane for ceremonial first pitch at Avista Stadium

Former Spokane Indians and MLB veteran Ian Kinsler threw out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday at Avista Stadium on behalf of the Community Cancer Fund. (Cheryl Nichols)

Ian Kinsler didn’t play in Spokane for long, but it was a memorable 51 games – it’s where he made his professional debut and helped the 2003 Indians win a short-season Northwest League championship.

The four-time Major League Baseball All-Star, two-time Gold Glove winner and World Series champion was back in town Thursday to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, on behalf of the Community Cancer Fund, before the current team took on the Hillsboro Hops.

“It was a good opportunity to come in and be a part of (the Community Cancer Fund), and then also come back and see Spokane, and the stadium, and see a game.” Kinsler said.

It’s the second time since his retirement that he’s been asked to throw a ceremonial first pitch – the first was in 2023 when the Texas Rangers made the World Series.

“I was nervous, not gonna lie,” he said. “I feel a little more at ease for this one.”

Kinsler was a 17th-round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2003 and signed quickly. He broke in as a shortstop with the Indians and batted .277 in 188 at-bats for the Indians in his pro debut, leading the team in steals (11) and triples (six).

He made his MLB debut in 2006 and enjoyed a 14-year career with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres, winning the World Series in 2018 with the Red Sox.

But those first few months of his pro career he spent in Spokane were the foundation.

“We had a lot of guys that understood how to play the game, play it properly. We had a very successful season,” Kinsler said. “But really, I think what stands out to me is coming to this ballpark in this area and seeing the amount of people that show up.

“You hear all the stories about minor league towns and these little, small stadiums, and the fields that are not very good. The playing surface was exceptional. The stadium was awesome. People showed up every night to support us.”

He remembered an “aura” at Avista Stadium, the result of all the teams and players that came before him.

“They would have an anniversary night, you know, something, and they brought back players or they mentioned players that had been here in the past and worn the uniform. That’s kind of when you start understanding,” he said.

But as a young ballplayer just learning his way through the game, he had a “singular focus” to make himself better.

“I just wanted to be good and see how fast I could get to the major leagues,” he said. “And that’s like, your No. 1 focus, kind of blinded by it.”

The 2003 Indians went 50-26, finishing first in the league’s East Division. They scored 454 runs, most in the league, and allowed the fewest at 289 runs. They swept the Kaizer-Salem Volcanoes 3-0 in the championship series.

Kinsler was one of seven players from that short-season team who went on to play in the big leagues, along with Jesse Chavez, Cody Clark, John Danks, Wes Littleton, Kevin Richardson and Justin Thompson.

But Kinsler was the most decorated of the bunch.

On top of all of his MLB accolades, Kinsler joins Ribby the mascot as the only two bobbleheads the Indians have produced.

“You know, as a player when you get your own bobblehead you know you’ve made it,” Kinsler said.

“Now, it seems like they make bobbleheads of players earlier in their career. But when I made it to the major leagues there were only bobbleheads of the all-stars. And like, the big ones.”

Still, it’s that kind of recognition that Kinsler appreciates mow that his playing career is over.

“I brought my kids tonight. It their first time to see a game in the first stop I made professionally,” he said. “They’re old enough to understand it now.”

He looks back on his playing career and “it feels like a whole another person.”

“When you’re playing, it’s a regimented life. And when you’re done, everything kind of relaxes,” Kinsler said. “You become a dad, you start teaching your son how to play or watching your daughter do things and the edge kind of slowly fades away.”

These days, Kinsler works in the Rangers’ front office as a special assistant to general manager Chris Young, but with a schedule that allows him to spend time with his daughter Rian, 16, and son Jack, 14.

The transition had its challenges.

“(The Padres) offered me a (front-office) job right after I retired, and a lot of those players in the locker room were guys that were my teammates just the year before,” he said.

“The conversations and hearing them talk about the players was very difficult for me at first – especially the negative stuff.”

But he learned the game within the game, first from general manager AJ Preller with the Padres, and now under Young.

“How do you create your best roster? How do you develop? How do you how do you acquire the best talent, you know – the moving and shaking,” he said.

Kinsler said he doesn’t have aspirations to become a GM – at least not while his kids are still in school – but he is enjoying the experience of helping young ballplayers on their journeys to the big leagues.

“I love being on the field. I love still teaching what I’ve learned in the game, and hopefully, it rubs off on a player.”