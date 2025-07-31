Sweat, celluloid spheres and swatting paddles soon to fill The Podium as table tennis stars arrive in Spokane

Within a week, Spokane will add another notch in its belt in its decadeslong march to become the niche sports capital of the world.

The Podium will echo with the sounds of rubber-covered paddles swatting hundreds of celluloid balls from Aug. 5 to 13 as the host site for four competitive table tennis events featuring more than 300 athletes from across the world.

World Table Tennis will kick off the action Tuesday with the first of two “feeder” events, each with $30,000 and ranking points up for grabs for rising athletes. Starting a day later and running simultaneously, the International Table Tennis Federation will host a pair of tournaments for rising and elite disabled competitors.

Virginia Sung, CEO of USA Table Tennis, said in a statement that the organization is “thrilled” to bring world-class talent and competition to Spokane.

“Most importantly, this is an incredible opportunity for U.S. athletes to gain world-class experience right here at home, competing against top international talent,” Sung said.

The slate of competition, hosted by USA Table Tennis and local sports tourism nonprofit Spokane Sports, is the latest in a slew of unique, major sporting events held in the Lilac City.

Keytra Lewis, director of marketing and communications for Spokane Sports, said sports tourism is on the rise nationally and locally, and city leaders are taking advantage. On the opposite end, sporting event organizers are taking notice of Spokane’s bona fides as a host site and Lewis’s organization’s ability to steward large-scale events.

“Not every city you know has the facilities we do, and that is always the first thing that these national governing bodies are looking to,” Lewis said. “So many people think it’s like, ‘Oh, what is there to do?’ and ‘How’s the weather?’ and some of that stuff, and those are definitely later conversations, but it’s really about the relationships that our team is having with them and then the facilities we have.”

In March, eight of college basketball’s most talented women’s teams battled it out at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena during Rounds 3 and 4 of the NCAA Tournament, just a year after Spokane hosted the initial rounds for the men’s and women’s tournaments. April brought a pair of national wrestling events to town, starting with the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championship and World Team Trials at the top of the month, followed a week later by the Jason Crawford Wrestling Tournament – the largest one-day youth wrestling tournament in the nation.

The National Debate Tournament was also held in April at the Centennial Hotel, where the ping-pong pros will be put up next week for easy access to the Podium. While not exactly a sport, the days-long event is the oldest and most competitive collegiate debate championship in the U.S.

Hosting the two-week-long Badminton World Federation World Junior Championships at the Podium in 2023 played an instrumental role in helping Spokane Sports land all four of the table tennis competitions, Lewis said. The nonprofit had been in conversation with USA Table Tennis to bring one of the two-part events to town, realized the other coincided, and then worked to bring them all under one roof.

“Which definitely is a huge win for Spokane and Spokane Sports, because now not only did we get that one event and those athletes, but we’re getting the additional ones too,” Lewis said. “It’s really exciting. I mean, we’re gonna have over 300 athletes, and I believe more than 50 countries will be represented.”

Lewis said Inland Northwest residents will be able to catch some of the action on Aug. 8 and 9. Tickets are $14 for children ages 5 to 17, $19.50 for adults and can be purchased through the organization’s website. To avoid an entry fee, the organization is still in need of volunteers willing to assist with chasing ping-pong balls and ensuring the matches run smoothly. Interested parties can sign up at Spokanesports.org.

Nick Dotson, founder of the West Central Table Tennis club, said there’s a small but dedicated group of casual and competitive players in town he imagines will be greatly interested in next week’s activities. He also hopes it stirs up some interest locally; he and a few dozen members get together to play as often as they can in the gym of the Girl Scouts building between Maple and Ash streets.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had an event like this in our area, so that’s unique and exciting for us,” Dotson said. “It’s kind of unexpected, I would say, just to see a big international event like this in Spokane, Washington.”

Interest in table tennis, and by extension the club, tends to pick up after big events like this or the Olympics, Dotson said. The average “basement or dorm-room champion,” as he put it, would likely be blown away by the level of competition on display next week, or even in the Girl Scouts gym.

Before going on to compete regionally and eventually in the U.S. Open, Dotson found himself in a similar learning experience as a young up-and-coming table tennis player.

“That’s what happened to me; I was in my late 20s, and I thought I was pretty athletic and good, and then I played somebody who was a retired club player probably in his late 60s – he just absolutely trashed me,” Dotson said. “But that’s what kind of made me fascinated with the game, is that there’s so many equalizers, there’s so much strategy and tactics to it. You can have somebody who’s very young play somebody who’s old, and they can have great competition together.”

Even though the competition can be fierce at the club, Dotson welcomes anyone interested to contact him through the club’s website at westcentraltabletennis.com to learn more. He also directed folks to the schedule he updates on the website to see when they could drop in and play. The group tends to play once a week during the summer months, but pick up frequency through the fall, winter and spring.

“All skill levels, ages, whomever; everyone’s welcome to come and play,” Dotson said. “We’ve got space and room, even if you’re just learning. If you want to be competitive, we have space for that too.”