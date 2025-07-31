Todd and Julie Chrisley’s post-prison reality series drops trailer

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

“Chrisley Knows Best” stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are out of their jumpsuits and back in front of the camera with a new post-prison reality series.

Lifetime’s latest special, “The Chrisleys: Back to Reality,” will bring the convicted fraudsters back to TV screens for four nights beginning on Sept. 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will continue the following night, followed by episodes on Sept. 9 and 16.

Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, were each convicted of multiple bank fraud and tax evasion charges in June 2022, with Todd being sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and Julie to seven. The Chrisleys were also sentenced to three years of subsequent supervised release and ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

In late May, President Donald Trump granted the TV personalities “a full and unconditional pardon,” citing what he believed to be harsh treatment and an unfair trial. They were freed from federal lockup within hours.

Todd quickly confirmed that he and his wife of nearly 30 years “started filming literally the night” they got home from prison in Florida and Kentucky, respectively.

Initially, the series was intended to follow the couple’s family in the aftermath of their sentences. Their daughter Savannah said the show had essentially finished filming by the time her parents were pardoned.

“Then we get the call that they had been pardoned, so we picked right back up,” said the “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” podcaster, who campaigned for Trump and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“We’re excited because I think this new show is going to give people a look into the trial and things that we went through and we’re gonna set the record straight, put some documents out there,” Savannah said.

Both Todd and Julie have denied any wrongdoing and were in the process of appealing their convictions prior to the pardons, though Julie tearfully apologized in court last year.

“I cannot ever repay my children for what they’ve had to go through, and for that I’m sorry,” she said. “I apologize for my actions and what led me to where I am today.”