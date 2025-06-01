Alberto Pacheco tires in sixth, Spokane Indians dumped in series finale at Everett

The Spokane Indians on Sunday rallied in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of runs to halve their deficit.

But starting pitcher Alberto Pacheco was sent back out for the bottom half of the inning, and as he tired the Indians chances at a comeback flew out of the stadium with each passing Everett home run.

The AquaSox hit three consecutive home runs against Pacheco in the sixth before he was finally lifted after 100 pitches and the Indians lost 13-4, splitting the six-game Northwest League series at Funko Field in Everett.

Pacheco (4-3), who had given up four runs in the fifth, allowed four more in the sixth as Luis Suisbel, Tai Peete and Andrew Miller all went deep.

Reliever Hunter Mann took over and gave up back-to-back doubles to Brandon Eike and Charlie Pagliarini to cap the AquaSox five-run inning.

Everett (24-26) added four more off reliever Francis Rivera in the eighth inning, including homers by Miller and Michael Arroyo.

Jared Thomas went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the Indians (26-25). Skyler Messinger added a solo homer in the seventh.

The Indians start a six-game series against Hillsboro at Avista Stadium on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.