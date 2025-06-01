Concert review: Brad Paisley continues to be one of the best in the country music scene

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Country icon Brad Paisley brought all the hits and a standard-setting show Friday night to Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Paisley has been on top of the country world over the course of the two and a half decades since the release of his debut record. He may not be as unstoppable of a force at the top of the charts where he has spent most of his career – his upcoming album “Son of the Mountains” will be his first since 2017 – but that hasn’t stopped Paisley from being a beloved artist who can put on a great show.

As somebody born in the early 2000s, it’s difficult to forget the plethora of Paisley singles that constantly seemed to be on the radio and didn’t get very old either. The setlist gave a new sense of life to songs nearing the term of “classic,” such as “Water,” “Old Alabama,” and “Whiskey Lullaby.”

Paisley’s more than a solid vocalist with a distinct sound, but the most impressive aspect of his personal performance may just be the obvious result of years upon years of dedication to the guitar. He’s more than mastered what country-rock guitar at its very best should be and has definitely helped set my highest standard for guitar in this genre.

Credit should also be given to the entire band. They’ve got about as much country twang as you could want while also staying incredibly tight and rolling with Paisley’s controlled chaos.

I was impressed with drummer Ben Sesar, who was plenty diverse behind the kit, much more than many country drummers I’ve seen – especially during the multitude of instrumental breakdowns.

I’m also a sucker for the wails of a fiddle and pedal steel guitar, I was happy to see them in the forefront of the mix and given a handful of times to shine on their own.

But what made this show so incredibly special was just how interactive it was. Paisley threw more guitar picks than I’ve seen from a performer, shouted out the Mariners multiple times, and provided the first “Kiss Cam” I’ve ever seen at Northern Quest, providing plenty of cute moments.

And that’s not all. He signed and gave away a guitar to a young fan mid-set and took a selfie with a fan’s phone (alongside opener Walker Hayes) – resulting in comedically answering a video call on stage. I don’t know if I’ve seen a performer understand his audience so well and provide them with a greater experience.