Minnesota United hands Sounders first home loss of season

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – A seven-minute scoring barrage left the Sounders bruised Sunday.

Minnesota United netted three quick goals, and Seattle could only counter with one in an eventual 3-2 loss against at Lumen Field. The result is the Loons’ first win in 11 tries in Seattle and is the first loss this season at home for the Sounders, through all competitions (6-1-3).

The flood of scoring started with a wicked turn on the ball by midfielder Robin Lod to feed striker Tani Oluwaseyi for a goal in the 51st minute.

In the 53rd minute, Jonathan Bell was called for a penalty in the box that seemed to be incidental contact. Instead, Minnesota was awarded a penalty that Lod slotted home from the spot in the 54th minute.

Seattle responded with a goal from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi off an assist by Pedro de la Vega in the 55th minute. But the manageable 2-1 deficit increased after a brace from Oluwaseyi in the 58th minute. He has eight goals this season.

Minnesota left back Nicolás Romero gifted the Sounders an own goal in the 83rd minute. Winger Georgi Minoungou created the opportunity with a strong cross into the box.

But the Loons (8-3-6) were able to close out the historic win, souring a sunny afternoon for majority of the 31,491 in attendance.

Frei ensured the teams entered the break goalless with a save on a Julian Gressel attempt in the 44th minute.

The Sounders (7-5-5) are back on the road next week with a match against the Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps. It’s the final match before Seattle opens FIFA men’s Club World Cup group-stage games against Brazil’s Botafogo on June 15.

Sounders forward Jesús Ferreira was a late scratch for the gameday roster due to his girlfriend going into labor to birth the couple’s first child. Danny Musovski started up top and new signing Osaze De Rosario was available from the bench.

Jackson Ragen returned to the backline as part of four starting lineup changes Sunday for Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer. The center back has been out since April due to a hamstring injury.

Ragen replaced center back Kim Kee-hee, who injured his calf in Wednesday’s win against San Diego at Lumen.